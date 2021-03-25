Thanks to Fanta Conde’s family, people in Guinea Conakry, West Africa, have a source of fresh water.
When Conde’s maternal grandmother died, the family used money left over from the burial fund, along with $1,000 Conde donated from her online retail business sales, to have a water fountain built outside of her grandmother’s home in Siguiri.
The donation allowed her to carry on her grandmother’s legacy of charity and generosity.
“She used to help so many people in Africa. People know her in different villages and provinces because she cared about everybody, like if she had something you had something,” Conde said.
Conde is now on a path following her grandmother’s. The 21-year-old has begun a nonprofit, Amour Inconditionnelle Foundation, which means unconditional love, to offer more help in her family’s homeland, and her goal is to visit her parents’ birthplace in June. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Conde has never been to Guinea or met many members of her family.
She’s raising funds, along with donations of lightly used clothing and shoes, through a GoFundMe page.
When Conde arrives, she would like to provide meal kits to women and children.
“I’m just really trying to help people there because they need it. And especially with COVID, it’s really hard times,” Conde said.
Hunger is an issue in Guinea, as is access to clean water, clothing and other necessities, Conde learned from many conversations with her grandmother before she died.
“No matter how much you try to do, whatever you do cannot be enough,” she said. Government corruption plays a role, she added.
Conde’s family moved to Waunakee from Georgia in 2007, and she attended school in Waunakee until her sophomore year when her parents divorced. She moved with her mother then to Milwaukee. Conde finished high school there and had a son, then moved to Madison in with the baby’s father at age 18.
“I went through a lot,” she said. “I had to figure out life on my own.”
She found a women’s empowerment Facebook page for support and has made many contacts, including with some who have also completed missions to Africa.
Return to Waunakee
Knowing first-hand the excellent education Waunakee schools offer, Conde moved back to Waunakee recently. Conde attributes the success of her business, Amour Rose Boutique, LLC., to the high school business classes she took here. Her father is also an entrepreneur and owned a clothing store on Main Street for a short time selling jeans and other apparel.
“I know how Waunakee has helped my life,” Conde said. Friends have asked if she went to business school, and she says she hasn’t; she learned marketing and accounting skills in high school.
“Waunakee has an amazing curriculum. It’s very rigorous,” Conde said.
Conde works at other jobs as well, in a tax office and other places, to pay the bills.
Her e-commerce site offers clothing and hand-sewn hijabs, skin products, jewelry and shoes, including self-care products.
Amour Rose
Some may remember seeing Conde on the news last March. That’s when she was fired from KFC for wearing a hijab to work.
“That led me to open my business, because I have a child. I still have to provide a way for him to eat,” Conde said.
Conde said she wanted to stand her ground when she began to feel discriminated against. She started a Facebook page and filed an equal rights complaint. A trial is set for September. Mitra QSR, the franchise owner and operator, has taken the position that the company policy is to wear a hat in order to comply with health regulations.
After wearing the hijab to work in February, Conde began investing part of her paychecks to start the online boutique.
“I knew they were going to fire me, I just didn’t know when,” she said.
She began the company by first selling hand-sewn hijabs.
Return to roots
Conde has applied for a passport and after receiving it, will then apply for a visa. The passport has been delayed.
“Because I was wearing a hijab, I had to send them a letter,” she said. Once she receives the passport, she will buy her plane ticket.
Her mother sends containers of care products and clothing to Africa once a year, Conde said, and when she goes, Conde doesn’t want to be “empty handed.”
She decided to start the foundation and send the packages of donations to people, she said. Eventually, she hopes to raise enough funds to build another water fountain.
Conde has connected with some of her cousins on social media but has never met them.
“It will be a heartwarming experience to see my family that I never met in my life and to also help other people,” she said. She also plans to apply for a dual citizenship.
To learn more about Amour Unconditionnelle Foundation, visit https://www.amourinconditionnellefoundation.com/about
