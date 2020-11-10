Throughout Dane County, one nonprofit is dedicated to keeping residents safe with programs geared to fall prevention and drug addiction recovery.
Cheryl Wittke director of Safe Communities Madison and Dane County described their work at the Nov. 5 Waunakee Village Board meeting and thanked the village for its support. The nonprofit partners with the Waunakee Police Department on its Med-Drop program and the Senior Center with its Stepping On falls prevention programs.
Some new projects are now underway, Wittke said, including Recovery Coaching. It’s aimed at reducing drug overdoses and getting drug users into treatment.
Overdoses have been increasing and are now the No. 1 cause of injury-related deaths in Dane County, Wittke said.
“It’s basically training people that are in recovery from opioid addiction to be trained as peer-support specialists,” Wittke said about the Recovery Coaching program.
When the program started, recovery coaches would go to emergency rooms to be with people who overdose and work to get them into treatment, she added.
Wittke said the program has been successful, but with hospitals and jails closed, it has moved to a virtual 24/7 help line.
To expand the program further, Wittke is working with local fire and EMS departments so those responders can refer drug users to the recovery coaches. Soon, Safe Communities will reach out to the different departments to provide cards with the 24/7 helpline contact information.
“If you’re on a call, and either a family member or a person who’s overdosed wants to connect with a recovery coach, here’s the number they can call 24/7,” Wittke said.
Wittke said the program has been impactful, with about 80 percent of the people referred to recovery coaches after an overdose going into treatment.
“It’s the kind of support where recovery coaches can really understand what they’re going through and help them,” she said.
Med-drop boxes and lock boxes are made available in coordination with the Waunakee Police Department. Community members can drop off unused medication at the Police Station, and police help coordinate National Drug Take Back Day events.
The Stepping On fall prevention classes have expanded to become virtual, as well, Wittke said.
Safe Communities also works on suicide prevention and is one of the only coalitions in the nation to partner with gun shops that store guns for those considering suicide. The nonprofit partners with health care providers who can let any patients contemplating suicide know about the option of storing their firearms.
Other programs are intended to prevent traffic crashes, Wittke said. Safe Communities offers “slow down” yard signs that are distributed to local police departments. Safe Communities is also launching another initiative this year with the Bureau of Transportation to make Dane County a pilot site to try new things.
“We’re actually seeing an increase in serious traffic crashes in Dane County during COVID because people are driving super-fast. They’re not driving much, but when they’re driving they’re driving super-fast,” she said.
Overall, the organization looks at the top causes of injury and builds partnerships to prevent those. They include drug overdose, suicide, traffic crashes and falls.
The financial support from its partners, such as Waunakee, makes the work possible, Wittke added.
Police Chief Adam Krietzman said the police department appreciates the partnership, including its work with the Med-Drop Box. In the past year, the Waunakee department has collected more than 770 pounds of unused medication.
