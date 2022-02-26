Bill Van Wie was larger than life – figuratively and literally.
After all, ‘Big Bill’ stood just over 6 feet 7 inches. But ask those who knew him, and it’s not the height they remember. He was a big guy, and his heart was even bigger. He had great pride in his family, and he valued the time he had with his wife, kids, and grandkids.
Outside of his family, the thing that Bill loved most was basketball. He coached his kids, went to their games, and eventually, the games of his grandkids. It was that passion and commitment to the game that I wanted to honor after my dad lost his life to multiple myeloma in 2017.
For two years, Bill fought the disease and received treatment at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. He received great care from oncologists like Natalie Callander, MD, and James Heun, MD, and they gave my dad outstanding care and extending his life.
In memory of my dad, I launched the Big Bill Invitational basketball tournament in early 2018. The free event to teams and fans brought together some of the best youth players and teams from around the state. After seeing the success of that event, just the atmosphere that it brought and the feedback that I got from it, I wanted to make it bigger and even more meaningful.
When I planned our second year of the event, the teams expanded, and the event became bigger. Also, I found a way to raise money for cancer research in the process. After consulting with family, we decided that we wanted the money to go to UW Carbone. Seeing first-hand what Carbone does made it a no-brainer when I asked my mom, Paula, which organization to support.
Through donations and fundraising, about $30,000 was raised for UW Carbone in the tournament’s second and third year, and just like last year, we are looking to go bigger once again.
The fourth annual Big Bill Invitational basketball tournament takes place on Sunday, March 13, at Waunakee High School. Admission is free, but on-site donations to UW Carbone are appreciated. All of the team entry fee, along with the money raised through concessions and raffle prizes, will go towards the goal of raising $25,000 this year, exceeding $50,000 in total raised funds by the Big Bill events to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
7th and 8th grade girls and 5th and 6th grade boys will take the court, from all over the state. “Big Bill” will have 3 grandkids playing in the event: Lauren, in seventh grade; Keira, in sixth grade; and Will, in fifth grade. Though it is a tournament – and there are prizes on the line – the games aren’t ultimately about winning or losing, but forging connections across the court. To this day, my closest friends are guys I played with and against in junior high, high school, and college. At the end of the day, it’s the camaraderie that my dad loved. He cheered hardest for our teams, but the guys I played against always remembered my dad.
In lieu of no admissions for fans, we ask that you make a donation to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. In addition to free admission, fans are encouraged to grab a free bag of popcorn while they’re there; another touch “Big Bill” would have loved. My dad always liked to knock down a couple bags of popcorn during a game.
I appreciate the support from several business owners in Wisconsin Dells, the community we all grew up. Many have donated things like hotel stays and waterpark passes that will be raffled off during the event. Other businesses in the Madison area are also helping support the event, including BB Jack’s in Cottage Grove that will give $5 to the UW Carbone cancer center for every pizza of the week purchase the entire month of March.
It’s that generosity – of individuals, of teams, and of communities – that has stuck with me as we venture into the 4th year of the event. I’m extremely touched by the many people at previous tournaments who still remember my dad, or the ones who share their own stories about loved one losing their life to multiple myeloma.
Cancer itself touches so many lives in a bad way, but there can be positives in the struggle, and in many cases, loss. It brings communities and people together, and I’m excited to raise money and put together a collaborative and event to celebrate our fight against cancer.