The Waunakee school board will convene for a special meeting to discuss the administration’s plan for the return of grades 5-12 for in-person instruction, along with the related issues of school opening and the COVID-19 virus.

The meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at the District Administrative & Maintenance Center on Bethel Circle, but there will be space limitations while following public health orders. The meeting agenda may be found, once released, at this link https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1924

Anyone interested in accessing the meeting via live stream can also do so by visiting the district’s website, https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/Agendas.cfm

