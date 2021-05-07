A team of professional women in Waunakee is on a crusade to help teenagers feel healthy emotionally.
Alyson Schaefer, Waunakee High School health instructor, embarked on the crusade three years ago when she began organizing Teen Nights, with a few hours on Friday nights for teenagers to talk in a safe environment.
Now, with a motivational speaker, a life coach, former educators, a psychotherapist and other professionals, Schaefer is part of Mental Fitness 4 Teens, which promotes well-being and emotional intelligence.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to search for the best way to help young people find well-being and believed retreats would be the answer.
Schaefer said their goal is for “kids to realize they have a purpose, they’re here for a reason, and they’re much stronger than they think they are.”
She described the team as “extremely cognizant about helping teenagers.”
Their vision is of a retreat that’s safe for teens to open up and feel comfortable in and to learn about mental fitness, Schaefer said.
The retreat, or mental fitness camp, is titled “See the Real Me.” It is set for May 15 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cherokee Country Club.
Schaefer explained that mental fitness includes mental wellness, mental immunity, mental health and mental strength.
“We use that term [mental fitness] so that we can implement a lot underneath there, building up kids so they understand the value of their life,” Schaefer said.
Their mission is to reach thousands of teens with four retreats per year.
“I’d love to see a big, huge venue of thousands of teens there, learning about their mental fitness and how important they are and how valuable they are,” Schaefer added. This retreat will be limited to 50.
The program emphasizes four E’s: Embrace challenges; empower oneself; explore coping skills; and elevate to meet any obstacles to mental wellness.
As an educator, Schafer has noticed some students facing mental health issues over the years. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements have increased anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation among young people, she said.
“Teenagers are struggling more than adults,” Schaefer said. “When they come out of isolation, they have a hard time communicating in person because they’ve been in isolation so much.”
The retreat will offer a safe place for them to begin communicating again in person and to connect, Schaefer said. It will also equip them with coping tools.
In her advanced health class, Schaefer teaches mindfulness skills and meditation to promote mental fitness, and she said students find it useful.
For information on the See the Real Me retreat, visit the Mental Fitness 4 Teens Facebook page or the website, waunakeeteenmentalhealth.org.
