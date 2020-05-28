State Bank of Cross Plains (SBCP) has disbursed $20,000 in Relief Grants to five nonprofit organizations with missions aimed at helping communities cope with economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 by providing humanitarian support in various forms. The five nonprofits equally sharing these funds include:
-Waunakee Neighborhood Connection Corp.
-Mount Horeb Community Foundation
-Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM)
-Home of Our Own Inc. in New Glarus
-Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties in Beloit
“Without question, there are hundreds of worthy organizations who could benefit from this support,” says SBCP President and CEO Jim Tubbs. “With limited funds available through this particular grant program, we tried to identify nonprofits who could make a large impact across our entire footprint to help as many people in the communities we serve as possible.”
State Bank of Cross Plains applied for and received the grant funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program for members to use in support of small businesses and/or nonprofit organizations affected by the pandemic. FHLBank Chicago’s goal was to rapidly deploy relief funds where they are most urgently needed, tapping into the independent community banks who have a pulse on local communities throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.
