A Madison man is facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct and domestic abuse charges in Dane County Circuit Court following an incident in Waunakee.
Waunakee police were called to a residence at approximately 3:53 p.m. July 20 after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.
Police made contact with a woman who said the man, Jimmy Lee Joshua Jr., age 19, had threatened her with a baseball bat while yelling at her, the complaint states. The officer asked the woman if the defendant was trying to strike her, and she said yes.
The officer asked if she had not taken measures to avoid getting hit with the bat, the strikes would have hit her, and she said, “one hundred percent,” the complaint adds.
Police then interviewed the other individual, who told them Joshua had said to her, “If you call the police, I’ll snap your neck.”
Police reviewed computerized records of the Dane County Circuit Court that revealed Joshua was previously convicted of domestic violence crimes of criminal damage to property as an act of domestic violence twice before, in September of 2019 and August of 2018.
Joshua faces one count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, and if convicted could be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned for up to 90 day or both. Because the defendant possessed a dangerous weapon, the sentence could be increased but up to six months.
He faces another count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessment, domestic abuse repeater. If convicted he could be fined up to $1,000 and imprisoned for up 90 days. Because of the defendant’s prior convictions, the penalty could be increased.
