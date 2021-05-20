A Waunakee Community High School mathematics teacher is one of six teachers throughout the state to be named a finalist for a national award.
Erin Schroeder is a finalist for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced May 17.
The award is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and or computer science teaching.
“The six teachers named finalists for this honor have sparked a love of learning in their students and have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their students’ academic success, Stanford Taylor said. “I congratulate the finalists on this special achievement, and I applaud them for making a lifelong difference in the lives of their students.”
Presented annually since 1983, the award recognizes K-12 science and math teachers. States establish committees who select finalists based on criteria required by the national program.
The Wisconsin finalists’ applications will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers the presidential award program on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. One awardee in mathematics and one in science will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and professional development opportunities, along with being honored at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.