A Waunakee man is facing a charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense, along with a charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court lists a total of four counts against Peter R. Ripp, age 52 of Waunakee. In addition to the first two are operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ripp has had two prior OWI convictions, the first in 1989 and a second in 1998.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waunakee officer was dispatched to the intersection of Sunset Lane and North Century Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Feb. 6 for a report of a two-vehicle accident.
The officer observed a red Ford F-150 pulled to the side of the road, as well as an occupied black Toyota Tacoma parked facing west in the eastbound lane of Sunset Lane. Three males were standing at the entrance to Rex’s Innkeeper, including the owner of the Ford and two witnesses, the complaint states.
The officer approached the Toyota where he observed the defendant sleeping, according to the complaint. The officer woke him up, then informed him he had been in an accident, but Ripp denied he had been and “stated he had no idea how he ended up in this location,” the complaint notes.
Ripp informed the officer that he had a conceal carry permit and a weapon in the center console of his vehicle. The officer also observed ammunition, a bag containing a green leafy substance, and a wooden box containing a smoking device. The substance later reportedly tested positive for the presence of THC and weighed 0.2 grams.
Ripp was transported to UW Hospital, where a blood test indicated an ethanol result of .300.
The officer spoke with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident, who reportedly described observing the defendant travel through the intersection, as he drove in the eastbound lane of Sunset Lane and eventually struck the passenger side of his vehicle then came to a stop.
If convicted, Ripp faces up to one year in the county jail for the OWI offense, up to nine months for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and up to 30 days for possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to fines.