After quietly experimenting with increased public access over the past several weeks, the Waunakee Public Library announced its next level of library service during the COVID-19 pandemic: Library Express browsing. With Library Express browsing, library customers will be able to browse all of the collections throughout the building for books, music, and films for a set period of time. Social distancing and masks will still be required in all areas, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building. To ensure social distancing, the library will limit the number of people browsing the collections at a time. If you'd like to browse, just ask the staff member greeting you in the lobby.
“Safety for patrons and our staff is our top priority, so our spaces and services will look a little different than before COVID,” Library Director Erick Plumb said. “But we know this will be the new normal a while, so we felt strongly that letting the public back in to their library more fully was important. Staff have worked hard to make the building as safe as we can possibly make it during this difficult time.”
Unfortunately, while WPL welcomes browsing again, the library is not yet ready to accommodate lingering for studying, meetings, or playing just yet. Study rooms, meeting areas, and the children's play areas remain closed for now. Library programs will remain virtual.
The Waunakee Public Library reopened partially for limited grab and go services in June, along with curbside pickup. WPL is one of only a handful of libraries in Dane County offering more than curbside services and allowing the public back into the building. “Over the last few years, Waunakee made a great investment in this library and its services, so we owe them the greatest amount of services that we can safely provide,” Plumb said.
Contactless options like curbside pickup and online recommendation services remain available - just call (608) 849-4217 or visit WPL’s website for information.
More information can be found about our Library Express service here: https://www.waunakeepubliclibrary.org/library-express
For more information about Library services during COVID-19, contact Library Director Erick Plumb at eplumb@waupl.org or 608-849-4208
