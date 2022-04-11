Angela West Blank has been named the new executive director at Groundswell Conservancy, where she’ll lead the nonprofit organization in its effort to protect natural habitat areas in and around Dane County.
“I love the mission and incredible team at Groundswell,” West Blank stated in a press release announcing the recent hiring. “I am thrilled to have the chance to help protect Wisconsin’s farmland, wetlands, wildlife habitat, and streams. Connecting people from all walks of life with these special places excites me. Groundswell is on a solid path and has a strong track record of success. I’m honored to be a part of it.”
West Blank previously served as director of strategic development for Wisconsin Conservation Voters, overseeing its development program while helping with strategy and capacity building.
Groundswell Conservancy’s development and outreach coordinator, Liz Pelton, said members are hopeful that the new executive director will bring those skills to their own nonprofit organization in the years ahead.
“We are super thrilled to have Angela on board,” Pelton said. “She has a strong development and fundraising background. But she’s also played a big role in working with Indigenous voices and connecting different people to nature. So we’re excited to have her. It’s kind of a new perspective in helping us connect with a more diverse donor base.”
About Groundswell Conservancy
Groundswell Conservancy was founded in 1983, by local conservationists who banned together at that time to save an undeveloped parcel of land along the Lake Mendota shoreline from being converted into residential housing. The privately held site was known as Lower Eagle Heights Woods.
“It was a local spot down by the water where a developer wanted to put up an apartment,” Pelton said. “And local people came together and pushed back against it.”
A nonprofit was formed to raise funds and purchase the land before construction permits were issued. The organization took the name of Dane County Natural Heritage Foundation and started gathering money from various funding sources to acquire the 3.4-acre parcel. That site was purchased in 1984 and became the first of many land acquisitions the foundation would make to protect green spaces from residential or commercial development.
The foundation was later renamed the Natural Heritage Land Trust, before rebranding in 2017 to Groundswell Conservancy. Pelton said the group’s mission remains the same as when it formed nearly 40 years ago: “to protect special places, forever.”
“It’s important for people to have spaces where they can go and connect with nature for their physical, spiritual and emotional wellness,” Pelton said. “It’s also really important for our planet, for mitigating climate change and for conserving wildlife habitat. Farming is another aspect of our work, so that we can keep growing food for future generations.”
West Blank's official start date with the organization was March 4.