Dane County Deputies arrested two drivers for operating while intoxicated in separate incidents in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.
The first occurred at approximately 2:29 a.m. when a deputy conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on Hwy. 113 in the Town Westport. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth Morales-Scott, age 31, of Madison. He was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense and also issued citations for speed, operating after revocation and open intoxicants.
At approximately, 3:29 a.m. a deputy stopped a suspected impaired driver on in the Town of Pleasant Springs. The vehicle fled from the traffic stop and proceeded to drive westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 12/18. Monona Police assisted in the pursuit by successfully deploying spikes on the approaching vehicle, which ultimately came to a stop in the City of Monona. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ely Arzate, age 21 of Chicago. Arzate was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, felony eluding and issued citations for speed, wrong way driving on a divided highway and reckless driving (endangering safety).
Both Morales-Scott and Arzate are currently being held at the Dane County Jail on felony charges.
