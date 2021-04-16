One thing Lowell “Pete” Smith learned from his service in the Korean War was the importance of finishing any job you start.
The Waunakee High School graduate said it was a lesson he applied afterwards during his long career with Oscar Mayer.
“I’m glad I served. Toward the end of it, I was a little disappointed by the way it was being handled. They were working on peace terms and they should have been working on surrender terms,” Smith said.
Noting that North Korea and China never signed the peace treaty, Smith said he felt U.S. Forces should have taken the north.
Smith was drafted in 1951 at the age of 19. He was engaged to be married to his high-school sweetheart, Lucille Marie Grosse Smith, and he married her while in training Fort Knox, Kentucky. They were both in the same class at Waunakee High School.
“The war was still hot then. Toward the end of 1952 is when they started talking about a peace treaty,” Smith said.
Smith served in the U.S. Army’s 89th Tank Battalion in the recon division. They were positioned on the east coast of Korea near the site of the Heartbreak Ridge battle on a site they called “old Papasan.”
“I was a tank driver and we did recon work behind enemy lines. Then I was also a gunner on a larger tank.
“We had won it and lost it twice, and we had a tank up there that did not have a motor in it, but it had a great cannon on it,” Smith said.
When not on recon duty, Smith was a gunner on the tank.
“Three times when I was up there – it was the Chinese we were facing primarily – they tried to take out our tank three times, but with the infantry they had up there and our fire power, they just couldn’t get it done,” Smith said.
Smith served for 22 months in the Army, and 13 months in Korea.
He remembered his final day in Korea. His company commander told him they would go out that night and to be sure to have plenty of shells and full tanks of fuel.
“That meant we were attacking someplace, and by then we had completely crossed Korea and we were up by Panmunjom where they were going to schedule the talks, and we had a big firefight that night with North Koreans. Night really kind of turned to day, there was much fire going back and forth,” Smith said.
Afterwards, he packed his bags and sat the rest of the night waiting for a truck to take him to the airport.
Smith was one of five from his company scheduled to rotate out the next morning, but he was the only one left to board the truck.
“The driver told me that two of them were killed and two of them were wounded,” he said.
He and other servicemen rotating out had a quiet truck ride until they reached south of Seoul to fly out.
“Once we got on the airplane, then, well, we talked. But we didn’t talk until then,” Smith said.
When Smith was due to return home, he called his wife and they agreed to meet at the train station in Chicago.
“When I walked in and I saw her, I tell you, it was the most beautiful sight I ever saw in my life. Of course, we kissed, and there were people cheering and hollering and clapping their hands around us, and it was a feeling like I still have today,” Smith said.
The first thing Smith did when returning to Waunakee was buy a car. He took none of his combat pay when he was overseas, just $15 per month he remembered.
“That all went home and went to Lucy, and she put it in the bank,” Smith said.
Smith went to work at Oscar Mayer in 1952 and four years later, was in sales management. Smith worked in Green Bay, Cleveland, Ohio, Denver, Colorado, and finally St. Louis.
For some time, Smith commuted to the various distribution centers
“I would most of the time leave on a Monday morning. I’d get on an airplane to leave, I’d come back on a Friday night, have dinner with my family, and Lucy would point to me at the end of the table and say, ‘Children, that’s your father,’” Smith said.
He managed a number locations, taking the family to Denver, New Jersey and several other locations before they moved to St. Louis, where the Smiths would stay.
He remembered a meeting in Mr. Mayer’s office where a map hung with several stars.
“He said I want to have a distribution office in every one of these states, Smith said.
As Oscar Mayer grew, so did the Smith family. Pete and Lucy had four children.
Meanwhile, he was sent to various Oscar Mayer divisions to help.
Smith retired in 1992 and started his own consulting company. When Oscar Mayer looked to expand to Mexico and Canada, Smith was recruited again.
“That lasted three months. I said I’m not going to leave St. Louis anymore and then retired completely in 1996,” Smith said.
He had 18 years of retirement with Lucy before she died in 2018.
Smith has been a member of the American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee since 2002 although he lives in St. Louis. His father, Gordan Smith, a World War II veteran, was the post commander and the same year, his mother, Edna Smith, was president of the Legion Auxiliary.
Later, his younger brother, Bob Smith, a Vietnam veteran, was commander and Smith joined then.
Smith reflected on how the Korean conflict ended, saying President Truman was likely afraid of going to war with China.
“We knew if we were to bomb their capitol or something like that, they’d have a revolution in that country like you would not believe. The Chinese hated some of the people that ran the Chinese government,” Smith said.
He said he had mixed feelings about the experience, first appreciating his and his fellow service members’ work.
“But when I left, I didn’t have a good feeling about it at all,” Smith said.
