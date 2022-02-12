The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the top 10 consumer complaints for 2021. The top five included telemarketing, landlord-tenant, identity theft, home improvement and telecommunications. The Bureau of Consumer Protection offers assistance to those wishing to file a complaint on its website, www.datcp.wi.gov. It also has a consumer protection hotline, (800) 422-7128, and can be reached via e-mail, datcphotline@wi.gov.
Speaking of complaints, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages sent to Wisconsin individuals purporting to be from DMV in order to scam them to reveal personal information, such as identifying information or credit card numbers. The public is asked to be vigilant as clicking the link in these fraudulent text messages will direct the individual to a spoofed DMV website where they will be prompted to enter their identifying information or documents. Wisconsin DMV customers can directly access information and manage their search on line at wisconsindmv.gov/status
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that approximately 70 Wisconsin National Guard members had completed a two-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) training course at Madison College and are now assigned at healthcare facilities across Wisconsin. This effort, announced in January, is part of a collaboration among the Evers Administration, Wisconsin National Guard, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to bring needed staffing support to Wisconsin’s hospitals and nursing homes.
THE LAST WORD
I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain.