ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 23, 1922
Bert Tubbs has his Indian relics on display at the depot. It is a fine collection and represents years of work gathering various articles.
Mrs. James Clarke, mother of Harry T. Clarke, fell and fractured her hip last week.
The sudden death of Louis Shillinger due to heart failure at his home in Madison was a shock to his friends in Waunakee.
Nick M. Reis has announced himself as a candidate for Dane County Sheriff.
We noticed in a McWatty Auto Co. advertisement that non-skid cord tires size 30x3¼ are selling for $14.50 and storage batteries for $19.90.
Herman Doll was nominated by acclamation for the office of Village President at the caucus held Thursday evening.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 24, 1927
Miss Marcella Uebersetzig and Frank Endres were united in marriage at Long Island, Ill., on Wednesday, March 16.
McWatty and LaCrosse purchased an entirely new herd of Holstein cows. This fine herd was obtained near Jefferson.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Simon announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, March 18.
Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Tubbs announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, March 21, at Madison General Hospital.
A.F. Roessler has purchased a lot from Joe Keller next to the R.P. Koltes residence.
Mr. and Mrs. Bartel Hruby, Town of Dane, announce the birth of a son on Thursday, March 17.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 20, 1947
John T. Hoffman, 51, lifelong resident of the Town of Westport, died at his home on Friday afternoon.
The Village of Waunakee has ordered new street markers, and they will be erected as soon as they arrive.
Gerhard Ripp, 76, died suddenly at his home in this village Wednesday morning.
Forty Hours Devotion will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Sylvester Dean, son of Mrs. Marie Dean, Waunakee, has been promoted to the rank of Major.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 20, 1952
Signs of spring are sure appearing now, and flocks of geese are headed north, honking along in great style.
Melvin J. Taylor, 50, Arlington, died suddenly at his home there on Saturday.
Chief of Police George Manthey has been instructed by the Village Board to strictly enforce the Curfew Ordinance, No. 10.04.
Mr. and Mrs. Karl Fauerbach, Waunakee, announce the arrival of a son on Thursday, March 13, at the Methodist Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 15, 1962
Louis Ripp, 82, father of Mrs. Walter Bernards and Martin Ripp, died Saturday at a Chicago Nursing Home, following a heart attack.
An unusually large crowd attended the Village Caucus held Thursday evening last week at the Village Hall. A total of 54 votes were cast.
Mr. and Mrs. Raphael Ballweg, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, March 6.
Mrs. August Beck called Monday to say that she had crocuses in bloom and her tulips are a couple of inches.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 23, 1972
The Waunakee Village Board cleared the way for construction of a new 12-lane bowling alley. The Waun-A-Bowl Corporation is headed by three Waunakee men, Frank Endres, Ed Hellenbrand and Bud Bongard. They will own and operate the new 10-pin establishment.
Mr. Roger Kenney, 62, Lakland, Fla., died. Mr. Kenney was a former resident of Waunakee and was the son of A.P. Kenney.
Waunakee native Bob Reeve was named Alaskan of the Year at Anchorage, Alaska. The honors capped a long list of previous awards, decorations and accolades which had come to Reeve during his long career.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 11, 1982
This week’s Tribune Profile featured Cliff Dishno.
Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn D. Frye, Waunakee, are rejoicing in the birth of a son born March 4 at Madison General Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Ripp of Dane announce the engagement of their daughter, Colleen Ann, to Kenneth Pertzborn, son of Roman Pertzborn, Waunakee.
The Waunakee Jaycettes announce the recipients of several awards: The C.A.R.O.L. Award to Nancy Beck; Outstanding Community Involved Mother Award to Jan Shucha; Orchid Award to Marlene Adler; and Outstanding Businesswoman Award to Donna O’Malley.
Jaycee awards recipients were Gerald Ballweg, Outstanding Youth Farmer; Dave Kennedy, Outstanding Businessman; Steve and JoAnn Tremain, Outstanding Contribution to the Arts; Catherine Reed, Outstanding Senior Citizen; Tom Braunger, Outstanding Educator; and Loren Schlitz, Outstanding Sportsman.
The Waunakee Area EMS received the Distinguished Service Award and the Waunakee Rotary received a Special Merit Award.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 5, 1992
The dispute over Waunakee’s nativity scene is headed back to the courts. Patricia and Joseph King of Waunakee have decided to appeal a judge’s decision that the holiday display erected in the Village Park during Christmas does not violate the constitutional separation of church and state.
Water Tower Hill will remain closed for sledding for the rest of the season, but the village board’s parks and building committee intends to pursue the idea of installing a berm and a fence as soon as possible in the spring to prepare the hill for used next winter.
Donna Hilgendorf’s recipe for Danish Almond Cream Rolls won her a trip to Florida and a shot at the $50,000 grand prize in the Pillsbury Bake-Off.
Lisa and Michael Pandow of Waunakee are rejoicing over the birth of a son born Feb. 25 at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee claimed title to its first-ever Badger Conference boys’ basketball championship by defeating Fort Atkinson 53-52 in the final regular season game at home Friday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 7, 2002
It’s been four years since the Rev. Alfred Kunz was found murdered at St. Michael Church in Dane – four years that detectives have worked the case, trying to find the murderer.
The Wisconsin Lions Camp has instituted a new program called Camp Hope. It is designed to provide support during various personal problems, such as dealing with the loss of a parent of children, etc.
Sara and Chris Sandler of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter born on March 1 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee High School varsity reserve basketball team finished with an undefeated mark of 9-0 after ending the season with a 54-52 win over the visiting Mount Horeb Vikings.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 8, 2012
A new voter ID law made its debut during the February election, and now Village Clerk Julee Helt is looking ahead to April 3.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Brent Bickl, pastor of North Ridge Church.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team won the conference outright at Reedsburg March 1.
Chad Lee, who ran against U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin in the 2010 election, has announced he will run again for the seat in 2012. Baldwin is in the race for the seat held by U.S. Senator Herb Kohl.
Area residents are invited to participate in the final round of Future Urban Development (FUDA) planning from March through the April election.