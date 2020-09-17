Forty years ago, 35 men met at the Waun-A-Bowl to form a new Lions Club in the Village of Waunakee.
It was an eclectic group that included business and professional men as well as citizens simply interested in joining a group that would provide some needed service to the community. They were mindful of the charge of the Founder of Lions International, Melvin Jones, who said:“You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.”
The new club was sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lions Club which provided a “Guiding Lion,” Lion Don Johnson, District Expansion Chairperson, to give leadership and organization help to the new club. His brother, Lamar Johnson was elected President of the new Waunakee-Westport Lions Club.
With a new slate of officers, the club turned its attention to the planning of a gala charter night event, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 20, 1980, at St. John’s School. The featured speaker was Lions Past international President Johnny Balbo, a retired professional wrestler.
Once the new club was officially part of the Wisconsin Lions family, they generated service ideas that would benefit the community of Waunakee. Some of those early ideas were the seeds of present-day projects: scholarships for deserving students; garbage cans for Main Street; a Lions fitness and health fair; super raffle sponsorship; used eyeglass boxes; support for school crossing guards. The club purchased the very first cell phone for the Waunakee Police Department. (a very large unit compared to the small cell phones of today).
It takes money to carry out service projects. The first fundraising project was the door-to-door sales of light bulbs, a project that went on for a number of years. (One lucky golfer won 12 Lion Light Bulbs at the May 1981 Waunakee Golf Jamboree.) Food service at the annual Volksfest of the Arts was the forerunner of the current club’s outstanding food service at Garage Sale Days, Wauktoberfest, band concerts and more. At the Volksfest Lions food tent, you could get a hot dog for 50 cents and a hamburger for 75 cents. Those were the days!
With a current membership of 45 active Lions, service to the community of Waunakee has grown to include a number of ambitious projects: Again mindful of the charge by Helen Keller to Lions International in 1925, “Will you not constitute yourselves Knights of the Blind in this crusade against blindness?”, the club carries out an extensive youth vision screening project and collects used eyeglasses; sponsors an annual Wellness and Energy Fair that features more than 50 exhibitors; a diabetes awareness project that each November lights the Village in BLUE; a WaunaFest WaunaSpike tourney that attracts more than 50 volleyball teams competing for prizes; high school scholarship program; a Lions Park (villager skateboard park); personal items for Meals on Wheels; monthly Workshops on Wellness; highway clean-up; support for Wisconsin Lions Camp where each year Waunakee youth with special needs – diabetes, hearing loss and vision problems – attend the camp at no charge to the camper. The club plans an anniversary banquet for Spring, 2021, virus permitting.
A Lioness Club was formed to supplement and support the Lion service mission and has served the community through the majority of the 40 years. Two of their outstanding projects are the annual WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Show and the Senior Citizen Christmas Party. In 2012 Waunakee Lions Club sponsored a Leo Club for high school aged youth, now 10 members strong, providing them with an opportunity to experience community service and fellowship in an organization that has world-wide youth membership.
Twelve current Lions have been honored with a Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship, testimony to a high degree of dedication to the ideals of Lions and service to the Waunakee Lions Club while nine have been awarded a Wisconsin Lions Burch-Sturm Fellowship, the highest awards available to Lion members. Six Lions have been honored with the awarding of both prestigious awards.
Waunakee Lions Club always welcomes new members. (Women were admitted to membership in Lions Clubs in 1987. Lions International was the first service organization to admit women members.) Watch for information about a new member social event or contact any current member for information. Consider joining an organization with the motto: “We Serve”!
