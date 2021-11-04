Municipal court
Nov. 2
Waunakee juvenile, habitual truancy. Pled guilty. Case held open to improve attendance.
Waunakee juvenile, retail theft – intentionally take. Case held open to complete 12 hours of community service.
Police Calls
Oct. 22-28
Oct. 22
Check property at 12:03 a.m. at S. Madison and Grant streets.
Check property at 12:12 a.m. at Freshford Drive.
Check property at 12:34 a.m. at Savannah Way.
Check property at 12:46 a.m. at Shenandoah Drive.
Check property at 1:14 a.m. at Vanderbilt Drive.
Check property at 1:22 a.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Check property at 1:49 a.m. at Tara Lane.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 6:56 a.m. at Hwys. 19 and 113.
Traffic arrest at 11:24 a.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Juvenile complaint at 11:36 a.m. at Community Drive.
Assist citizen at 12:52 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road.
Property found at 1:16 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Check person at 1:52 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:12 a.m. at Wexford Drive and Bristol Drive.
Assist citizen at 2:29 p.m. at Manchester Crossing.
Suspicious person reported at 2:57 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 4:34 p.m. at Simon Crestway at South Street.
911 disconnect at 5:03 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Special event at 6:05 p.m. at Community Drive.
Assist citizen at 7:34 p.m. at Creek Edge Court.
Assist citizen at 7:40 p.m. at N. Century Avenue and W. Verleen Avenue.
Check property at 10:04 p.m. at Woodbridge Trail.
Traffic arrest at 10:06 p.m. at Gile Drive and Dartmouth Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:06 p.m. at Ireland Drive.
Oct. 23
Check property at 12:33 a.m. at Hanover Court.
Check property at 12:58 p.m. at Eldorado Court.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 1:04 a.m. at Hwy. 19 and River Road.
Adult arrested person at 2:20 a.m. at Baker Street.
Check property at 2:31 a.m. at Village Homes Drive.
Animal complaint/disturbance at 2:58 a.m. at Skyview Drive.
Alarm at 3:46 a.m. at South Street.
Traffic arrest at 7:51 a.m. at E. Main and N. Madison streets.
Assist citizen at 9:10 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Special event at 10 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Traffic arrest at 10:51 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:53 p.m. at Bongard Drive and Lathrop Lane.
Traffic arrest at 11:10 p.m. at Water and E. Main streets.
Oct. 24
Alarm at 2:20 a.m. at S. Division Street.
911 disconnect at 2:20 a.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Alarm at 6:19 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Abandoned 911 call at 7:27 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 9:22 a.m. at Kopp Road and N. Century Avenue.
Alarm at 9:51 a.m. at Kingston Way.
Assist citizen at 11:42 a.m. at N. Madison and Easy streets
Annoying/obscene phone call at 3:06 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Oct. 25
Check property at 12:18 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Check property at 2:07 a.m. at Woodbridge Trail.
Missing juvenile, runaway at 7:15 a.m. at Dublin Way.
Juvenile complaint at 9:43 a.m. at Community Drive.
911 disconnect at 10:39 a.m. at South Street.
Disturbance reported at 12:50 p.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Juvenile complaint at 1 p.m. at Community Drive.
Check property at 2 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Silent 911 call at 3:40 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Fraud/identity theft at 4 p.m. at Kopp Road.
Assist citizen at 4:02 p.m. at Quinn Drive.
Stray animal reported at 8:47 p.m. at Sunset Lane.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:03 p.m. at Spahn Drive and Pasadena Parkway.
Check property at 11:20 p.m. at Freshford Drive.
Oct. 26
Traffic arrest at 1:41 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 7:24 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Easy Street.
Battery at 9:04 a.m. at South Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 9:19 a.m. at Welcome Boulevard and Millies Way.
Check person at 9:32 a.m. at Kopp Road and N. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:31 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Theft reported at 2:32 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 3:01 p.m. at Community Drive and South Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 3:21 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Check property at 10:57 p.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Check property at 11:10 p.m. at N. Meadowbrook Lane.
Oct. 27
Check property at 12:16 a.m. at Ganser Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 2:47 a.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
On-street parking complaint at 3:06 a.m. at E. Main and Water streets.
Disturbance at 12:57 p.m. at Community Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:51 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Assist citizen at 1:54 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and W. Main Street.
Assist citizen at 2:45 p.m. at S. Madison Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 2:51 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Silent 911 call at 3 p.m. at Henry Street and S. Holiday Drive.
Check person at 5:15 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Traffic arrest at 9:43 p.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Assist citizen at 9:57 p.m. at S. Madison Street.
Traffic arrest at 10:03 p.m. at Aldora Lane and Woodland Drive.
Check property at 11:14 p.m. at N. Fairbrook Drive.
Oct. 28
Unintentional 911 call at 7:23 a.m. at Spahn Drive and S. Holiday Drive.
Theft from automobile at 7:34 a.m. at Hanover Place.
On-street parking complaint at 7:55 a.m. at Fifth Street.
Property found at 8:43 a.m. at Hanover Place.
Trespass at 9:33 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Check property at 10:59 a.m. at Sawgrass Court.
Civil dispute at 11:41 a.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Assist citizen at 11:56 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Check property at 12:19 p.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Assist citizen at 12:24 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Unintentional 911 call at 12:27 p.m. at Parkside Drive.
Check property at 7:07 p.m. at Brookside Lane.
Adult Citations
Oct. 20
Garlan Lebaron, Waunakee, disorderly conduct at Moravian Valley Road. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 22
Zichia Gross, Madison, operating a motor vehicle after revocation/suspended registration at W. Main and Fish streets. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 23
Lester Estrada Martinez, Waunakee, display unauthorized vehicle plate at E. Main and N. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Taylor Salerno, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Daniel Sklander, Oak Creek, operating after suspension at Water and E. Main streets. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 26
Raejean English, Madison, operating after suspension at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 27
Marcus Britton, Madison, operating after suspension at W. Main and Fish streets. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Caitlyn Mindham, Blue Mounds, failure to yield from stop sign at Aldora Lane and Woodland Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Juvenile Citations
Oct. 22
Waunakee juvenile, riding illegally on vehicle at Gile Drive and Dartmouth Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, habitual truancy at Community Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, obstructed driver’s vision – front view – at Simon Crestway and South Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, riding illegally on vehicle at Gile Drive and Dartmouth Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, speeding at N. Century Avenue and W. Verleen Avenue. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 26
Waunakee juvenile, failure to stop for school bus at Welcome Boulevard and Millies Way. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, simple battery at South Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Oct. 27
Waunakee, disorderly conduct at Community Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Adult Arrests
Oct. 23
Paul Ascher, Waunakee, disorderly conduct at Baker Street.