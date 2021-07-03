Since 1928, Waunakee Utilities keeps village's taps flowing

Water utility experts have a saying, according to Waunakee Utilities director Tim Herlitzka: “You can live without love, but you can’t live without water.”
Today, Herlitzka, with Waunakee water and sewer utility director Randy Dorn and his staff, ensure an ample supply of safe drinking water is available to customers. Since the late 1920s, for more than 90 years, Waunakee’s utility commission has overseen the operation.
But in the 1920s, convincing village residents that the cost of a water and sewer system was worth the benefits took some effort.
Waunakee Tribune founder Albert A. Roessler wrote editorials supporting the creation of the district:
“The cost of waterworks and sewerage will not be as great to the taxpayers even as stated in the issue of this paper last week as we failed to mention the saving to all taxpayers on insurance rates which is conceded to be from at least 20 to 30 per cent by insurance men and is quite an item,” one editorial in favor of issuing waterworks bond notes stated.
Roessler also printed an editorial in March of 1927, written by the Wisconsin Board of Health, urging voters to support the water utility. It touts the “unrivalled comforts and aids to personal convenience and sanitation.”
After all, who isn’t comforted by the flush of a toilet?
The editorial from 1927 states it best:
"Only those fully accustomed to the use of piped running water in the home and industry can appreciate the convenience and labor saving advantages of the bathroom and lavatory, the indoor toilet, and kitchen sink with all labor of pumping water and carrying wastes a thing of the past."
The editorial also notes that a water system provides fire protection, providing savings on insurance, and safeguards drinking water.
The Tribune reported that residents approved the waterworks by a margin of 13 votes in the spring of 1927, but in July of that year, the bond issue to finance it failed by a 176-171 vote, denying the village board the authority to raise the $40,000 in bonds needed to finance the project.
The village board later acted on a petition to hold another election on the bonding, and it finally passed in September 1927 by a majority vote of 160, with 201 in favor and 41 against.
Thus began the creation of Waunakee’s water and sewer utility, all part of Waunakee Utilities.
It began with a well now within Waunakee Village Park and the first tower just behind Main Street near Fairview Court, along with a sewer system, completed in 1928. All are still in use today.
As the village has grown, so has its water and sewer utility. According to documents supplied by Herlitzka, the village’s second well was constructed in 1964, with additional wells following in 1986, 1998 and 2011.
Herlitzka said the village will likely have a need for the next well in about 10 years.
As for storage, a tower or reservoir will be needed in 2022 or 2023 at the latest, Herlitzka said. In 1969, the Verleen Street Tower was built, followed by the Ripp Park Tower in 1992 and the Frank H Tower in 2002, which is now being repainted.
The quality
Herlitzka said Waunakee is fortunate to have “a really strong quantity of water, and the quality of water is excellent as well.”
Samples of wells are taken quarterly, Dorn added, and each year around November, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sends Dorn data on what to test for in the next year.
“And we always have a consumer confidence report that is published in the beginning June,” Dorn said. It can be found on the Waunakee Utilities website.
Headlines about PFAS or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have often been in the news. While tests of other communities’ water supply have shown unacceptable levels of PFAS, Herlitzka said the substances have not been detected in any of Waunakee’s well tests. Evidence shows that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health effects.
“We look at providing a water supply that is safe. If we ever felt like there was an area that could have created PFAS that could have gotten in the water supply, we would have done more testing,” Herlitzka added.
The chemical compounds are found in firefighting foams, along with some household products, like Teflon and stain- and water-repellants. High PFAS levels have been found in waters and soils near where those products are manufactured.
Herlitzka predicts that, eventually, all utilities will be required to conduct further testing for what have been called “forever chemicals.”
Several years ago, nitrates were found in one of Waunakee’s wells, so the utility drilled deeper, Dorn noted. Still, the levels were extremely low, he said.
A growing community
Over the years, Waunakee’s utility commission has planned for growth, ensuring the supply meets the demand.
“The growth has been somewhat linear over the last number of years, which helps us really be able to plan better for the supply needs,” Herlitzka said, adding no one user has caused the village to add another well.
Herlitzka and Dorn called Octopi Brewing a larger user, but not one that’s forced the village to increase its water supply.
“It’s been an accumulation of growth over the years that’s really allowed us to plan better,” Herlitzka said.
Dorn added that water consumption during the drought in early June came close to the utility’s record for gallons pumped per day. On June 16, just over 3 million gallons were pumped in one day, 445,000 gallons less than the record set in 2012 when 3.5 million gallons were pumped.
Subsequent rain last month lowered the usage again, Herlitzka said. Dorn added that consumption dropped to 1.9 million per day just one week later
In 2020, the utility pumped 493,740 million gallons of water.
Technology
Improvements in technology allows Dorn to carefully monitor Waunakee’s water usage, and alarms notify him of anything awry. He can also control the wells from his computer. Wells are also designed and built more efficiently today than they were in 1927.
Today, cybersecurity threats pose some of the greatest challenges for all water utilities, Dorn and Herlitzka said, noting security features have been built into the system.
Currently, the village is installing smart meters for water customers. The three-year process will allow home and business owners to monitor water usage. The new meters will send Dorn reports of abnormally high usage, so he can notify the customer.
“With the old meters we had before, it was a once-a-month meter reading system, and they wouldn’t know until they received their bill on the 8th of the following month if they had a leak,” Dorn said. “Now within two to three days if they have a leak, I receive a report and we’re able to help the customer find the leak.”
So while Waunakee’s water utility ensure residents have access to clean water, perhaps it also offers something to love. One could argue both are essential.