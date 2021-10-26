A Waunakee man is accused of fleeing and eluding an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, both felony charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Mark G. Statz, age 60, led police on a chase before his arrest on Oct. 20. That evening, at about 8:52 pm., a Waunakee police officer observed a red Honda Accord traveling 15 mph in a 30 mph zone on Moravian Valley Road with the vehicle’s speed fluctuating, the criminal complaint states. The officer observed the vehicle fail to properly stop at a stop sign on Moravian Valley Road, stopping approximately one and half car lengths past the white line at the stop sign, the criminal complaint states.
The vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection before turning southbound onto Mill Road, the criminal complaint states. In the complaint, the officer reports that the vehicle made a wide turn onto Mill Road into the oncoming traffic lane, nearly colliding with an oncoming vehicle. At that point, the officer activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.
The vehicle then turned onto Woodland Drive and continued to speed up, reaching speeds over 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and crossing the center line, forcing an oncoming vehicle to drive on the far right side of its lane to avoid the Honda, the complaint states. The officer observed the Honda accelerate on Woodland Drive then fail to stop at the stop sign at S. Division Street until it turned northbound on Sausalito Drive.
At about 8:59 p.m. the officer notified the Dane County Communications Center of the Honda located in a driveway and observed Mark G. Statz, who was identified verbally and through Department of Transportation records.
The officer observed a strong odor of intoxicants from the driver, glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to the criminal complaint. The officer also observed the defendant was uneasy on his feet and saw multiple cans of intoxicating beverage in the vehicle, the complaint states. Statz refused to perform sobriety tests or submit to an evidentiary chemical test of his blood, according to the criminal complaint, so the officer obtained a blood-draw warrant.
A review of the Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) records revealed three previous convictions for operating while intoxicated.
If convicted, Statz faces fines, a loss of driving privileges and jail time.