The Waunakee/Westport Knights of Columbus calendar raffle is designed to be a win-win, not only for those who receive prizes but for community’s businesses and service organizations, as well.
COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, including charitable organizations. Fundraising events, such as WaunaFest and Wauktoberfest, were canceled this year, leaving those organizations unable to provide the usual support to the community and other worthy causes.
The local Knights of Columbus have organized a calendar raffle highlighting gift card donations from Waunakee businesses. This will give exposure to the local economy and provide funds for the Knights to support the Waunakee Food Pantry and the Coats for Kids program, just to name a few. It is important to give back to those who are struggling, especially now with the disruptions COVID has presented.
Each day in the month of November, raffle winners will be drawn live on Facebook through the Waunakee/Westport Knights of Columbus Facebook page, where a brief promotion of the participating businesses will be shared.
Each winner will receive a $100 gift card, and on Saturdays, two drawings will be held with two winners.
A list of the participating businesses can be seen on the Waunakee/Westport Knights of Columbus Facebook page.
The idea was inspired by the Sauk Chamber of Commerce, who saw the need to support and promote the local economy and ran with it with great success.
Tickets can be purchased and turned in at M.N.M.’s, Neil’s Liquor and the St. John the Baptist Church office. Each ticket is $5, or five tickets for $20. Anyone with questions can visit the Waunakee/Westport Knights of Columbus Facebook page.
