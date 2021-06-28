THE WAUNAKEE Tribune office will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Any letters to the editor or items for the coming events section would be appreciated no later than Friday at noon.
THE WEEK OF June 25-July 4 has been declared Independents Week, Dane Buy Local announced Friday. Dane County officials, along with Dane Buy Local, encouraged community members to support local entrepreneurs and independent businesses this week. That’s a good idea all year long.
GOV. TONY EVERS announced more than $140 million in grants last week to businesses in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries to help them recover from the pandemic. Some of the businesses who will benefit include movie theaters, live event small businesses, minor league sports teams, summer camps and others hit hard by the pandemic.
THE LAST WORD
Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what's going to happen next.
-Gilda Radner