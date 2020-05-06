It is time once again for the annual crack filling maintenance program. Contractors will be sealing cracks in the selected streets throughout the Village starting the week of May 11, 2020.
The streets that will be affected are as follows:
Bongard Dr. - Woodbridge Tr to Bongard bulb; Colton Ct - Montondon Ave. to bulb; Eldorado Ct - Bondgard Dr. to Blub and include bulb; Gile Dr. - Montondon Ave. to Dartmouth Dr.; Hanover Ct. - Woodbridge Tr to Bulbl Hanover Place - Montondon Ave. to Dead End & Hammer Head; Hanover Tr. - Dartmouth Dr. to Hanover Ct.; Lathrop Dr. - Lawton Ln to Bondgard Dr.; Lawton Ct. - Lathrop Dr. to Bulb; Lawton Lane - Woodbridge Tr. to Lathrop Dr.; Montondon Ave. - Arboretum Dr. to Dead end; Naomi Ct. - Montondon Ave. to bulb; O'Neil Passage - Woodbridge to Hanover Tr.; Reed Ct. - Dartmouth Dr. to Bulb; Stephenson - Quinn Dr. to Quinn Dr.; Trotta Ct. - Dartmounth Dr. to Bulb; Vanessa Ct - Montodon Ave. to bulb; Wenzel Way - Dartmouth Dr. to O'Neil Passage and Circle; Woodbridge Tr. - Arboretum Dr. to Hanover Tr. and Circle.
During the crack filling operation, the selected streets will have limited access to all traffic. The streets will be open to traffic as soon as the crack filling operation is complete.
Anyone with questions concerning the crack filling operation is asked to contact Bill Frederick, Village of Waunakee, Streets Superintendent at (608) 849-5892.
