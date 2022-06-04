Each day, 16,400 cars drive through Waunakee’s downtown Main Street, where thousands of drivers and passengers may happen to notice a message written on a large chalkboard.
Deb Nies is the force behind the project that lives in her front yard. A block or so east of the Waunakee roundabout, the site is a prime location to feature inspirational messages for passersby.
“Make someone’s day today! PS You’re someone,” the chalkboard read one day. Another message read, “You do not find the happy life. You make it.”
The colorful sign is the latest of Nies’s attractions meant to engage people and perhaps offer joy and hope. The first was a Little Free Library, now closed after the post holding it rotted away.
Then, when a storm caused extensive damage to her pear tree, Nies got the idea to create a wishing tree, where individuals could write down their wishes to hang from its branches.
“I think it’s part of my whole persona,” Nies said. “I want to make my own corner of the universe more beautiful and kinder in whatever way that is possible.”
Nies calls the chalkboard the next iteration of a project grown from her desire to “make some small difference in the world.” And, it may slow down Main Street traffic, she said.
As the chief marketing officer (and only marketing staffer) with the Melting Pot restaurants, Nies understands the power of messaging. She became aware of using a chalkboard to spread kind words when she saw a story about a woman in Beaufort, South Carolina, who erected a chalkboard in her yard just after the COVID-19 pandemic began. A message from Cindy Lamprecht, now known as Beaufort’s “chalkboard lady,” had gone viral, Nies said.
“I was thinking, we really need something else in the yard. I was really tired of the Wishing Tree because that had been around since 2012, and the interest in the Wishing Tree had died down,” Nies said.
She thought erecting her own chalkboard couldn’t be too difficult and built it with help from a friend.
Nies has shared quotes she enjoys and looks online for others. One of her favorites is, “A life well lived is the best revenge.”
She also used the chalkboard to wish her daughter a happy 21st birthday when COVID-19 prevented people from gathering for such occasions.
After a while, though, the onus of coming up with new messages every day began to weigh on her, and Nies said she felt maybe the board didn’t need a daily refresher. That’s when someone stopped by and told her, “My wife and I look for this message every day,” she said.
The chalkboard has done more than inspire others. It’s allowed Nies to meet some of her neighbors and Waunakee legends who’ve stopped by, including Bernie “the Barber” Cleary. Nies said he offered a long quote that she used, but mostly she was just happy to meet him.
The year has taken a toll on the chalkboard, which is now bowed and slightly tilted as one of the posts has sunk deeper than the others. Nies is now asking herself how long she wants to keep the chalkboard up, leading her to ask, “What’s my next iteration for the yard?’