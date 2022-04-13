The last musical performed in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center with a live audience was Cinderella back in 2018. Preparations were underway for “Fiddler on the Roof” when COVID-19 shut things down in 2020. Last year, the high school Music and Drama departments put together an online presentation of “Pirates of Penzance.”
This year’s production is a musical that was nominated for 10 Tony Awards winning three, including Best Book and Best Original Score at the 2002 Tony Awards. It was supposed to open on Broadway on Sept. 13, 2001, but had to delay its opening for a week due to the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York. It had 965 performances before it closed in 2004. It has been produced in high schools across the nation.
The biggest strike against this musical is its title, “Urinetown, The Musical.” If you think “Urinetown” is a terrible title for a musical, you’re in good company. As a matter of fact, the terrible title becomes a joke in the play when Officer Lockstock and Little Sally discuss musical comedy structure early in the play:
LITTLE SALLY: Oh. I guess you don’t want to overload them with too much exposition, huh?
LOCKSTOCK: Everything in its time, Little Sally. You’re too young to understand it now, but nothing can kill a show like too much exposition.
LITTLE SALLY: How about bad subject matter?
LOCKSTOCK: Well
LITTLE SALLY: Or a bad title, even? That could kill a show pretty good.
Despite its provocative title, the show is a high-energy crowd-pleasing show. “Urinetown” is a contemporary morality play with an important message about conservation and personal responsibility, with clever tributes to many classic musicals. Even though the subject matter is a little dark, one of the takeaways is that the only thing we can count on is love and hope.
The setting of the show is a large dystopian city of the future in a world that is dealing with an extreme water shortage. The shortage is so terrible that people must pay to use the public restrooms. The facilities are controlled by Caldwell B. Cladwell who uses his power to manipulate all around him. The poor people, led by Bobby Strong, revolt against Cladwell’s price increases, and musical mayhem ensues.
The drama directors, Rick Braun and Colin Anderson; along with the vocal music director, Molly Petroff; the pit director Ryan Caloud and the choreographer, Sara Bartlett are pleased with the enthusiastic work of the students involved in the pit, cast and crew. They have been working on the show for a little over a month and are now in their final three weeks of preparation.
The main characters in this play are Cladwell B Caldwell (played by Zach Grasee), Officer Lockstock (Josie Petroff), Penelope Pennywise (Brianne Kieta), Bobby Strong (Noah Stevens), Little Sally (Olivia Mayrand), Officer Barrel (Ruby Hlathein), and Hope Cladwell (Sydney Ray). Filling out the cast are Zeynep Kurter, Aidan Sigmund, Lyn Rode, Mason Wagoner, Connor Busse, Delaney Pfeiffer, Olivia Christofferson, Luke Plotz, Devyn Beyhan, Anna Lauer, Hailey Kluck, Rachel Kietzman, Blake Beam, Taylor Knox, Hailey Christianson, Emma Lorang, Arianna Hurwitz, Keala Loya, Milana Lutes, Gwyneth Trippie, and Maddie Foree.
Playing in the pit orchestra are Charlie Vehige, Violet Peotter, Sawyer Schwenn, Simone Dunai, Trevor Ferge and Carter Bush. Adding his trombone skills is Mr. Andrew Redler. Playing piano for the orchestra is Ms. Brooksy Beilke-Skoug.
Braun is pleased with the work of three students who have stepped up to take on the complex task of costuming the show. Through pulling from the costume stock from previous shows, purchasing some items and plenty of sewing, Zach Grasee, Abby Truscott and Isabel Hernandez-Mazza have been doing a solid job in a role that has been handled by Jan Shucha for three decades.
In keeping with the environmental message of the musical, the costume crew as well as the set construction crew are focusing on designing this show with as much reusing and recycling as possible. The entire set has been built with lumber and set pieces that have been used in other productions.
Other backstage work is led by seniors, River Colby and Peyton Pearce who are serving as Co-Stage Managers. Sound will be handled by Ben Peroutka and TJ Doescher. On lights are Kaj Jensen and Gavin Schellenbach. Handling any video needs is Sam Horn. The props crew is run by Kylee Griffin and Sarah Abendroth. The Make up/Hair crew is Lizzie Starbuck and Samantha Martin. All of the set chores will be headed by AJ Jensema and handled by Elsie McCook, Jonathan Kluck, Sam Peltier, Jeremy Alfred and whoever else is available among the cast and crew.
The musical runs Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at Waunakee.Booktix.com. Parents are cautioned that this musical may not be appropriate for students younger than middle school age.