Waunakee’s Community Aquatics Facility study kicked off Tuesday as community groups and residents met with a consultant to discuss their desires for aquatics in the village.
The village board has contracted with Counsilman-Hunsaker to assist in the study and design a facility to bring to voters this spring.
So far, the village board has made just two decisions about an aquatic facility: first, to hire a consultant, and second, to allow voters to decide whether any facility should be built through a referendum, said Chris Zellner, village president, as he began the Oct. 26 community-wide forum.
Consultant George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker said at this point that the discussion is about what an aquatics facility might look like in Waunakee. The firm is working with the village to establish a clear vision, receive feedback from village leadership, and engage the community as they learn the community’s needs and how a facility can meet them.
The firm researches the local aquatic providers, along with demographics, such as age distribution, and talks to the community to learn of unmet needs.
Meetings with user groups, local residents, and a survey will guide the needs assessment. As of Tuesday’s meeting, nearly 1,000 people had responded to the survey, available on the village’s website, www.waunakee.com. Print copies can also be found at Village Hall, the Village Center and Senior Center.
“And then along with that, we will talk about the capital cost implications, as well as the operational cost implications,” Deines said. “At the end of the day, we want to provide a well-thought-out, well-researched aquatic plan for the village to make the best decision possible about how to move forward – or not move forward – with a plan.”
User groups, facilities
Deines talked about different user groups. Recreational users are the largest base, with families, young children and teens. Facilities for recreation generally have warmer water, areas with zero-depth entrances, and are less boxy than competition pools.
Play features such as slides and water sprays are the biggest components, and a variety can be found. Water floatables are other play features for kids to test their strength and coordination.
“Those can provide hours and hours of play,” Deines said, while showing examples of both indoor and outdoor facilities.
Pools can also include play areas and lap lanes to be multi-generational. Or, competition pools can be used for recreation with the addition of inflatable bounce houses for kids.
Current channels, narrower and shorter than a lazy river, can provide fitness features with a current for adults to walk against. Other recreational features include climbing walls, water volleyball and water basketball. Diving is also popular, Deines said, adding the liability concerns from the 1970s and 1980s are gone as pools are now designed with proper depth and slopes for safety. He showed examples of facilities with water slides, diving boards and lanes for swimming.
“Trying to find a pool that we can multi-purpose, multi-function is critical to the success of any facility,” Deines said.
Deines discussed some differences between recreation and competition aquatics facilities, noting the former get “boxier” with cooler water temperatures. The minimum requirement is a 6-lane, 25-yard pool. Counsilman-Hunsaker typically designs 8-lane, 25-yard pool with spectator seating on one side, similar to Waunakee High School’s, Deines said.
A 25-yard by 25-meter pool provides 10 lanes, and some communities want those larger to allow for diving.
“Plus they have shallow water [and] deep water so they can run some community programs, as well,” Deines said.
A 50-meter by 25-yard Olympic-distance competition pool offers 8 to 10 long-course lanes but 20 to 22 short-cross lanes throughout year.
Pools also provide an opportunity for instruction.
“Learning to swim is obviously a critical life-skill that we want to teach, so having water we can conduct those classes in, usually it’s shallow, warmer water,” Deines said.
The temperature for competition pools is normally between 80 and 82 degrees; for recreational facilities it is 86-87. Single pools with competition and recreation combined are set at 84 degrees.
“That is so all of the user groups are equally unhappy with you as the operator,” Deines said. “It’s a little too warm, but it’s bearable for the competitive swimmer. It’s a little too cool, and my 4-year-old at the time would get blue lips when he came out of swim lesson.”
One of the fastest growing user groups for aquatic facilities seeks wellness with programs such as water aerobics or water walking.
Deines then took questions from the 30 or so assembled, asking what they feel is needed.
One attendee said she had observed people leave Waunakee to use aquatic centers in other communities. One parent said when she takes her child to another community’s aquatics center, she spends the day there, along with dollars that could stay in Waunakee.
The conversation turned to an indoor vs. outdoor pools. Deines said when he worked on a design in South Dakota, one person asked why the community would want an outdoor pool if they could use only for such a short time.
“Someone else said, 'We only have 10 weeks of summer, I want to spend it outside,'” Deines said.
Indoor and outdoor pools have different cost considerations, and the goal to indicate what each brings to the community and give the village an idea of costs, Deines said.
Attendees noted that several subdivisions offer their own outdoor pools. Deines said he had heard some of the residents feel their children “age out” of those pools and still venture to other communities’ aquatic facilities because they offer different experiences.
Deines and village staff will review the survey results, along with the responses at the community forum and user group meetings over the next three to four weeks, he said. At that point, the consultants will begin to develop concepts, along with cost implications to bring to the village board as they determine which is best to bring to referendum.