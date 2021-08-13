As summer draws to a close and the kids start thinking about going back to school. One question that will inevitably be asked is, "What did you do this summer?" For the Scouts and Scouters of Troop 46, that's a long list.
In June, the Troop traveled to Ed Bryant Scout Reservation, near Mauston, Wisconsin, for their annual week-long summer camp. During the week, 22 Scouts earned an impressive 80+ merit badges. June also included a once-in-a-lifetime week-long high adventure trek to the BSA Sea Base in the Florida Keys.
In July, the Scouts planned an unforgettable trip to Mammoth Caves, Kentucky, and surrounding areas. While exploring the area, Scouts went horseback riding, kayaking, zip-lining, exploring caves, and performing service projects for the National Parks Department.
Before the summer ends, a whitewater rafting trip is planned on the Peshtigo River in mid-August. Fall also holds plenty of opportunities for the Scouts to camp, hike, climb, and learn.
Twenty Scouts and 12 adules were divided into four crews for the the Sea Base High Adventure.
The "Scuba" crew made 11 dives, including a night dive on the only coral barrier reef in North America. They spent the week exploring coral reefs, discovering wrecks, underwater rock formations, and dove alongside over 6,000 organisms and underwater wildlife found in the Florida National Marine Sanctuary.
The "Out Island Crew" crew paddled a Polynesian war canoe more than five miles to a primitive barrier island in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. While on Big Munson Island, the crew enjoyed a unique primitive camping and fishing experience under the canopy of gumbo limbo trees and mangroves.
Two crews chose the "Keys Adventure" and experienced everything the Florida Keys have to offer. They tried out paddle boarding, ocean kayaking, sailing, boating, fishing, and snorkeling the coral reefs. Every day was a new adventure.
Scouts BSA Troop 46 is an active Troop with over 50 Scouts. Since 1952, hundreds of Waunakee area youths have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service. Since being charted, to date, 129 young men have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Troop meets bi-monthly on Sunday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Waunakee. In addition, the Troop plans at least one monthly campout or outing year-round. Any young man, age 11 through 17, is invited to join; no past scouting experience or background is required.
As of February 1, 2019, young women can begin their journey to Eagle Scout. The Troop Committee and our chartered organization, The American Legion Post 360, are exploring options to form a new all-girl Scouts BSA Troop this fall. Through participation in all-girl troops, young women, ages 11-17, will learn from the same program, earn the same merit badges, and achieve the same advancements that boys have earned for nearly 110 years.
For more information about Troop 46 or the newly forming all-girl Scouts BSA Troop, contact the Troop Scoutmaster at bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com or follow the troop on Facebook facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee/ https://beascout.scouting.org/ https://www.scouting.org/discover/faq/