A Waunakee native and lifelong artist died Dec. 30, 2020, of COVID-19. She was 92.
Lois (Ireland) Zwettler was born Jan. 10, 1928, and lived in Waunakee until age 30, according to her obituary. She married then and settled with her husband, John Zwettler, in Oconomowoc. Lois is survived by two sons and two grandchildren.
Zwettler lived on Main Street, across the street from the O’Malley House and Walgreens, she told the Tribune in a 2015 interview.
She began painting as a youth in Waunakee and became somewhat of a child prodigy when she was discovered at age 14 by John Steuart Curry, a painter who was forming a Wisconsin Rural Art Program at UW-Madison.
In 2015, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art exhibited her work in a show titled “Wisconsin Pastorale: The Early Paintings of Lois Ireland,” which included more than 20 of her works from the 1940s and ‘50s.
Ireland studied art at UW-Madison, then attended the Arts Student League in New York City before.
As her obituary notes, sales of her paintings allowed her to visit Europe with stops to appreciate the works of some of the most renowned European artists.
When the Tribune spoke with Zwettler in 2015, she was living in Hastings, Minnesota, and working with ink and pencil.
Her obituary can be seen at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/twincities/name/lois-zwettler-obituary?pid=197416075.
