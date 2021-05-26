WaunaFest’s cancellation last year seemed to define Waunakee’s 2020 pandemic summer.
For more than 30 years without fail, in sunshine, rain and even a tornado, WaunaFest has brought the community together for music, food, games and fun.
And it will again this summer. As more people become vaccinated and COVID-19 cases dissipate, WaunaFest is back with all of the events packed into the four days, minus one.
WaunaFest President Leonard Allen said this year, July 22-25, the Sunday parade, music, baseball and volleyball tournaments will return. Both the Chamber and American Legion will host beer tents with live bands. And vintage cars will return, as well, in a car show organized by the American Legion.
On Saturday, the Lioness Arts and Crafts show will take over Centennial Park as it has in the past. And free bus shuttles and cab service return.
Just one traditional event, the WaunaFest Run, has been moved to the weekend of Wauktoberfest.
Some offerings will look a little different, Allen said, noting health officials preferred not to have all of the clubs serve foods from one tent.
“We’re setting up smaller tents for people to eat under and setting up individual tents for each vendor,” Allen said. Each of the service clubs will prepare and serve food from a 20x30-foot tent near the Legion beer tent.
The ever-evolving coronavirus caused the WaunaFest committee to change plans a number of times this year.
“Up until three months ago, we didn’t see how we could have anything approaching what we had in the past,” Allen said.
Committee members talked about drive-through food carts and a softball tournament without spectators. The Lions were reluctant to host Wauna Spike at the time.
“As time went on, we decided to do in-person food,” Allen said.
WaunaFest usually funds the softball tournament, but as the committee envisioned the lack of revenue with no spectators purchasing food and beverages, other sponsors were found instead.
The Lioness then began making elaborate social-distancing plans for the arts and craft fair, Allen said, adding they likely won’t be needed now.
“The last big piece was the parade,” Allen said. Spectators would have had a difficult time complying with social-distancing guidelines. But as the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for masking and distancing eased, and the numbers of those vaccinated increased, the parade became possible.
“Two months ago, so we started thinking we could do more things, and at our last meeting, with so many people being vaccinated, it felt like we were back in business,” Allen said.
Finding bands to play has been more difficult, mainly because they have been unable to practice for so long. Vocalists and musicians who play brass and woodwind instruments in particular have taken extra precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. But bands popular at WaunaFest in the past are returning both at the Legion Beer Tent and the Chamber Beer garden throughout the weekend.
Allen said the recent garage sale days was Waunakee’s first big community event.
“The next will be WaunaBoom, and if WaunaBoom goes on without any major problems, I think WaunaFest will be exceedingly good. And I think Wauktoberfest is watching both of us,” Allen said.
For a full list of bands and activities during WaunaFest, visit waunafest.org.