Newcomer Katie Dotzler was elected to a three-year term on the Waunakee school board, receiving the majority of votes in Tuesday’s spring election. Incumbents Jack Heinemann and Judy Engebretson were reelected to their respective seats as well.
Incumbent Waunakee school board member Dave Boetcher, who has advocated for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, lost his bid for reelection. Boetcher has served on the board since 2013, offering his experience in the construction industry as insight into ways that the district and its taxpayers can save money during facility improvements.
Village of Waunakee seats
Katie Dotzler was one of two candidates elected to a seat representing Waunakee.
The 45-year-old campaigned on her involvement and leadership experience in the district, noting that she had served as a classroom volunteer from 2009-21 and president of the high-school booster club from 2018-20. Dotzler helped organize the recent Rally Around Waunakee campaign, garnering the support of several local businesses in lead-up to this year’s election.
A self-proclaimed nonpartisan candidate, Dotzler said the main issue that the district needs to focus on is educating children. Dotzler noted that the community has had other issues to deal with during the pandemic, but that it can now “capitalize on what we’ve learned and prioritize what’s needed to ensure that students are getting the best education.”
Identifying learning gaps would be part of that work, she said.
Jack Heinemann was elected to the other seat representing the village of Waunakee on the board.
Heinemann has served on the board since 2011, using what he referred to as “common sense” to make decisions the past 10 years. Heinemann helped drive creation of the Innovation Center, raising more than quarter of a million dollars to fund its creation, and pushed creation of the first district-sponsored wellness center in Dane County. He has served as treasurer the past two years.
Tuesday marked the fourth time residents have elected Heinemann to the board of education.
Heinemann said the board would need to focus on several topics in the coming months, including DEI and referendum discussions, and that good communication is an important part of the process.
Town of Dane/Springfield seat
The only candidate to file for the seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield, Judy Engebretson was reelected to the board of education for a second consecutive term this week. Matt Uebersetzig, who registered as a write-in candidate after the filing date, was unsuccessful in his bid.
Engebretson has served on the board since 2019, leaning on her educational background to inform decisions regarding staff compensation and employee retention. Engebretson has served as clerk the past two years and was the only name to appear on the ballot during this year’s election.
Tuesday marked her first successful bid for reelection.
Engebretson said the November referendum would be the most important issue facing the board over the coming months, noting that enrollment is projected to increase for the next 10 years.