The following Waunakee High School (WHS) and Middle School (WMS) musicians have participated in the 2020-21 Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Virtual Solo and Ensemble Festival. This year’s preparations were all the more challenging as students worked with teachers and coaches virtually through zoom and submitted performance videos. We are so proud of the dedication and resiliency that these students have exhibited throughout the learning process.
Student performances were critiqued and rated by area music educators in the areas of tone quality, intonation, accuracy, technique, expression and balance.
Ratings include I* (state eligible), I, II and III
Music directors: Ryan Caloud, Ryan Gill and Jamie Sercombe - Band, Molly Petroff and Angela Roberts-Vocal Music, Elizabeth Albrecht-Heiks and Cassandra Taylor— Orchestra
Solo & Ensemble Coaches: Brooksy Beilke-Skoug, Nancy Groeneveld, Mike Steen, Jessica Spicer, Sam Robinson, Kristeen Hanson and Elizabeth Zinger.
Listed below are the participants, those with an asterisk (*) have qualified for the state virtual festival
Band
HIGH SCHOOL
Amanda Comins, Sam Lane, Nate Bound, Aidan Niermeyer, Sophia Komosa, Caden Collins*, Sarah Badger*, Emma Maas*, Violet Peotter*, George Zimbric*, Sam Karls - Dale, Brady Penfield*, Thomas Hughes, Rachel Kietzman, Portia Grade, Anneka Cassel, Cecelia Endres, Grant Hall, Sean Shrader, Tommy Troester, Davis Lensert, Jonathan Orlowski, and Lucy Doll.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Austin Anderson, Cooper Anthon, Cooper Barth, Matthew Comins, Nancy Crawford, Luella Duff, Stella Gabriel, Rhiannon Gerner, Anne Goodin, Daniela Heggestad, Isabel Hernandez-Mazza, Alex Hylland, Ava Kietzman, Selah Kim, George Kind, Camille Kittell, Leela Krudop, Maya Lensert, Ruby Marx, Simon Marx, Sebastian Mejia-Gonzalez, Brayden Orlowski
Samuel Park, Michael Pelzer, Leo Peotter, Madelena Priest, Matthew Ranum, Peyton Rutkowski, Maddy Salisbury, Sonja Salt, Sam Schipper, Sydney Stringer, Lucy Troester, Cooper Yecoshenko.
Vocal
HIGH SCHOOL
Allison Ferrigno*, Emma Follendorf*, Adrianna Hill, Allison Horvatin*, Karra Howles*, Brianne Kieta*, Hannah Kietzman, Zeynep Kurter, Chloe Larsen*, Anna Lauer, Aoife Moran*, Noemi Onate, Delaney Pfeiffer, Krysandra Podjasek, Sydney Ray*, Aidan Sigmund, Abigail Stringer, Angela Zhang, Josie Petroff*, and Elena Paul*.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Peyton Albers, Lainey Chancellor, Emerson Dominie, Phoebe Duff, Megan Grindle, Ava Kietzman, Madelyn La Plante, Vivian McCollough, Matthew Ranum, Jonathan Rode, Kate Wilkinson
Orchestra
HIGH SCHOOL
Josie Capps, Kenzie Crowley, Cori Himegarner, Will Garcia-Heinrich, Gen Mallin*, Cody Johnson, Laci DeWinter, Sean Hughes, Vincent Chou*, Levi Christian*, Reed Christian*, Lucy Wilck, Leslie Schey, Todd Niles*, Lauren Gomez, Emma Steiert, Darya Pronina, Stella Lowery, Sydney Walters, Lars Swanson
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Ava Berger, Connor Busse, Alice Clark, Colton Duttkin, Daniela Heggestad, Isabel Hernandez-Mazza, Violet Marx, Clara Olson, Kate Rounsley, Chloe Tennies, Bryce Williams*
Piano
HIGH SCHOOL
Emma Follendorf and Josie Petroff, Vincen Chou*, Sean Hughes*, Kate Balinsky, Lauren Gomez, Noah Stitgen, Thomas Hughes*, Caden Collins*, Sean Shrader, Wilson Kierce, & Sam Karls-Dale.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Daniela Heggestad, Brayden Orlowski, Leo Peotter, Matthew Ranum