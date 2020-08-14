When the 2020-2021 school year begins in September, Waunakee teachers, staff and administrators will have had months to prepare for remote and a new kind of in-person instruction. They lacked that extensive preparation in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly arrived in Wisconsin and the public health department closed workplaces down.
“There was no orientation back in March,” said Tim Schell, director of instruction for the Waunakee Community School District. “We just went on spring break and there were very dark clouds on the horizon when we left... and then by the time we came back from spring break, we were closed, and we were closed very restrictively.”
But buildings are now open as restrictions have eased, just one of the differences families will see in September, when the school year resumes.
Teachers will have increased planning and professional learning, a student orientation will be held, and increased use of synchronous learning will be introduced. The district has added some additional platforms, and existing ones have been enhanced. And conventional grading will be reintroduced.
Schell said every teacher he has talked to has worked hard on lesson planning and the instructional process, even during a time when they are not on contract.
Their planning and professional learning time in August will increase from four days to seven days as the district ramps up for the fall semester.
Synchronous learning
Different this spring will be greater use of video conferencing, or synchronous learning, through Zoom, a platform school administrators were cautious of in the spring.
Schell said this platform is useful for student engagement and a feeling of being part of a community.
“That offers advantages, but it’s not the gold standard for instruction,” Schell said, adding that combined with asynchronous learning, with students working on their own, the instructional model is better.
“Asynchronous learning is where the greater cognitive advantages are,” Schell said. He and Amy Johnson, assistant director of instruction, equated it to learning in a classroom, where teachers lead activities, then small groups work together, or a student works on their own, to process what has been taught.
Schell said Zoom does have the ability to offer breakout rooms for small groups of students to collaborate.
“We didn’t have anywhere near as much video conferencing in the spring,” Schell said, noting administrators were concerned that some students may not have the technology. Families also were trying to establish study spaces for students at home, he added.
Enhanced remote learning
Dane County school districts have collaborated on ways to offer enhanced remote learning to explore opportunities to bring students onsite. It will be offered for some students, allowing them to report to buildings in cases where instruction can be delivered effectively only in person, Schell said.
“Are there opportunities, based on certain criteria, to selectively bring students onsite for certain amounts of time for onsite activities even if the predominant mode is remote?” Schell said.
One area of concern is students with disabilities who have federally protected rights, he added. Those students have individual instruction plans that lay out certain types of supports and services they should receive. While some can be provided remotely, others are not as easily replicated.
Also, in the spring, some students became less engaged, and the district will explore whether bringing those students in for a meeting might be more effective.
Other courses, such as technical education courses like welding or auto tech may need some hands-on experience.
“Obviously our first focus in on students that have special protections under the law, but then the hope is, if circumstances allow, we could bring in students for certain curricular needs like that, too,” Schell said.
Districts across Dane County and the United States are talking about enhanced learning or virtual plus, while working through details to achieve this in buildings set up for remote learning. Those buildings may not have a process for health checks when students come.
“I think in our case, we want to start small and build into it as we get more experience – make sure we can operate it safely for our students and also operate it safely for our educators,” Schell added.
Conventional grading
The district will resume conventional grading instead of pass/fail, which Schell said may make a difference particularly at the high school level.
“Our students have been in a conventional grading system throughout their careers. The shift from conventional learning practices was a very big shift, particularly at the high school last year, and we think that the return to a more standard grading system at the high school will reinforce some of the traditional dynamic,” Schell said.
Buildings open
Johnson noted that in the spring, school buildings were closed. Teachers could not get in to gather books and some students did not have their chrome books.
“We’ll be able to get resources to kids if they’re opting for fully remote,” Johnson said, adding that will enrich the whole experience.
Schell said the district will have staff that will remain active, and the majority will be onsite taking advantage of the school buildings.
Delivering instruction during a pandemic has been a learning process. Teachers and staff have made adjustments along the way to improve the experience.
“We’re doing our best to get information out to families, so we can do this right now. But if we get to the back half of September, and something isn’t working the way we thought it would, we will make necessary adjustments, and that’s going to make it all easier, having most of our folks onsite to be able collaborate in person rather than collaborate virtually,” Schell said.
