A 23-year-old man is accused of being a party to burglary in Waunakee in connection with a vehicle theft and burglary reported in Waunakee in July.
Del Demonte D. Bell faces several charges in Dane County Circuit Court, including one count of burglary – party to a crime, along with being party to a crime in taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
According to the criminal complaint, Waunakee police responded to a call at a residence in the early morning hours of July 15, when the property owners reported their red Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen around 1:41 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint, the couple woke up and noticed a light on in the mudroom. When they went to turn the light off, they checked the garage and noticed the vehicle missing. After dialing 911, they checked the security cameras in front of the house and garage, the criminal complaint states. The complaint notes that on the video they observed two Black males who arrived in a red sedan. One went into the garage and checked both vehicles. One vehicle was locked, and the red Chevrolet Equinox was unlocked, without the keys, according to the criminal complaint. The video also showed one of the suspects enter the home through the mudroom and then enter the kitchen, grab the keys off the counter along with other items, according to the criminal complaint, which adds that backpacks, credit cards, garage-door openers and other items were reported missing as well.
While police stood by, the red Chevrolet Equinox was located by OnStar.
A Waunakee police detective viewed the surveillance and recognized Bell from speaking to him earlier in the month and viewing a large number of photos from social media and other surveillance, according to the criminal complaint. Bell had been released from the Dane County Jail on Friday, July 10, and has three four open cases in Rock, Jefferson and Dane County, according to the criminal complaint.
The Waunakee detective also viewed photographs of Bell operating the sedan that appeared to be identical to the vehicle seen on the surveillance footage from the Waunakee burglary, the complaint states.
Bell also faces a count of felony bail jumping as he had charges of resisting or obstructing an officer pending from July 10.
Altogether, Bell faces five counts. The first is a felony count of burglary, party to a crime, which carries a fine up to $50,000 and or a sentence of up to 15 years or both.
The second felony count for take and drive a vehicle without owner’s consent, party to a crime, second offense, carries a fine of up to $25,000 or a sentence of up to 12 years if convicted.
The third, a misdemeanor theft, party to a crime, carries a fine p to $10,000 or a sentence of up to nine months. The fourth, felony bail jumping count, carries a fine of up to $10,000 or a sentence of up to six years. The fifth count, misdemeanor bail jumping, also carries a fine of up $10,000 or a nine-month sentence. All of the counts are listed as repeater, and sentences could be extended for each.
