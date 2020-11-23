Directing theater during a pandemic, when the actors cannot gather together on stage can be challenging, and this year’s Waunakee High School One Act Play will likely be remembered as like no other.
But High school teacher Rick Braun, who has directed the one acts for decades, brought three one-acts to the virtual Wisconsin High School Theater Festival this year to compete in sectionals. On Saturday, Braun learned that all three have advanced to state.
The shows have been produced on Zoom, creating some technical challenges. Unlike Waunakee High School’s one-acts, some Wisconsin schools’ productions have been on stage, with the actors socially distanced and wearing masks, and recorded the performances for the One-Act judges.
“We were talking about that, but the [COVID-19] numbers just kept getting worse and worse. And so we’ve opted for doing our performances in a Zoom chat room essentially,” Braun said.
With a student directing an edited version of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a former student and theater professional leading “What Dreams May Come,” and Braun at the helm of “Aunt Leaf,” the effort has been ambitious, to say the least.
He described his production of “Aunt Leaf,” with nine actors.
“I have it set up so I’ve basically got – we’ve joked about it – a Brady Bunch Box,” Braun said.
All nine of the actors are on Zoom for the length of the show, watching each other from different rooms in different buildings.
“We’re sometimes dealing with weird sound effects from bad computers and all that stuff. We’re trying to get dogs to bark at the right time during the shows,” Braun said.
The cast of “Aunt Leaf” includes Allison Smith, Ruby Hlathein, Emma Maas, Noah Stevens, Abby Truscott, Rachel Kietzman, Delaney Pfeiffer, Emma Lorang and Zackery Curton. Elliot Petroff is the stage manager and crew members are Allison Jensema and Porter Schwartz.
Braun said he is impressed with the student show, “What Dreams May Come,” written by the students and directed by Heidi Armbruster, a former student who has acted in television and Broadway shows.
“They have some really cool lighting. They’ve arranged Christmas lights in their rooms to get different colors and feels. They’ve got colorful costumes,” Braun said.
Sometimes, just three or four people or just one will be on the screen at once in that production.
Armbruster was the driving force behind this show, helping the students find a way to tie their ideas together into a story, Braun said. The story is about a young man struggling with a “Hamlet” project during COVID times. Some of the themes are teen angst and the stresses of COVID-19.
Acting in that production are Caden Collins, Josie Petroff, Kayla Starcher, Brianne Kieta, Abby Stringer, Ash Mouille and Keala Loya. Payton Pearce is the state manager/student director and Gavin Schellenbach has handled the technical elements.
Junior Zach Grasee is directing “The Importance of Being Earnest,” an Oscar Wilde play that Grasee edited into a one-act.
“It’s the classic story of a guy who makes up a name that he refers to himself as when he leaves the city and gores to the country,” Braun said.
Mistaken identities lead to high jinks with a true comedic, happy ending. The actors are David Petty, Sean Hall, Allison Horvatin, Olivia Mayrand, Izzy Moore, Zuzanna Zielinska, Milan Lutes and Alli Lutes.
“Aunt Leaf” is the only one of the plays requiring a royalty. Braun said could afford to pay royalties for only one play, and the “Importance of Being Earnest” is now in the public domain.
“I also wanted to support those artists who are doing their work,” he said about playwrights. “Aunt Leaf” was written by Barbara Wiezhmann.
Braun described play as a haunting story about a family whose great-aunt, Leaf, comes to live with them.
Braun is still figuring out how to present the shows to the public online. Because “Aunt Leaf” is copywritten, royalties would need to be paid. He is considering offering the shows online then requesting a donation.
Despite the technical difficulties, Braun is proud of the shows for different reasons, he said.
He was impressed with Grasee who asked about editing the “Importance of Being Earnest” to adapt to the one-act venue, noting the result works well. It’s also one of Armbruster’s favorite plays and she has acted in performances of it.
“She gave him a lot of positive feedback on how well he had done cutting it,” Braun said. “That’s not an easy task to take something from an hour and a half to two hours down to 30 minutes and still have a good story.”
With three shows, more students are able to perform in lead roles, as well, with upper and lower classmen able to take the stage.
“We’ve got 30 kids on stage, of course it’s a Zoom stage. But we’ve got 30 kids with more significant roles,” Braun said.
