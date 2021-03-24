The Waunakee Tribune has sought senior pictures for its graduation edition throughout the 2020-21 school year, with several requests to parents and students.
While the newspaper has received many submissions, it is still missing several senior pictures. The senior’s photograph will appear in this edition only if it is emailed to the paper at tribnews@hngnews.com or mailed or dropped off at the Tribune office at 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597. This is a separate submission from the Waunakee High School Yearbook. Anyone with questions can call Roberta Baumann, managing editor, at (608) 729-3697.
The Tribune has not received photographs of the following seniors:
Nicholas Aiello, Paige Allen, Cecelia Barnick, Madison Behm, Vincent Benso, Lauren Bliefernicht, Jameson Bowling, Kenzie Boyer, Mia Campbell, Julia Capps, Myles Carpenter, Jack Caulfield, Reed Christian, Grace Clutter, Payton Cullen, Zackery Curton, Kinsey Davis, Kyle Davis, Rowan Day, Michael DeBoer, Dimitri DeCoster, Cloey Deignan-Koelzer, Aurdey Deppen, Bobby Dorsey, Cole Downing, Brooke Dresen, Nathan Dresen, Taylor Dresen, Avery Durham, Brayson Ellis, Eilis Feaster, Logan Flesch, Benjamin Fliearman, Caleb Fliearman, Issac Fliearman, DeAngelo Francisco, Johny Garcia, William Garrison, Emily Gavinski, Christine Geiger, Lydia Gilles, Karen Gonzalez Sanchez, Dmitriy Govorukha, Sonia Grade, Ella Graf, Sydney Grimm, Hunter Gruendemann, Nia Gunderson, Grant Hall, Sean Hall, Ebba Harrison, Alexander Herrin, Adrianna Hill, Jacqueline Hill, Grayson Horn, Allison Horvatin, Mckenna Hughley, Samuel Jezik, Kaylie Jones, Shriya Kata, Rachel Kensick, Emeline Kessenich, Caroline Komar, Zander Koontz, Addison Koss, Molly Krupp, Zachary Lafferty, Alysa Lawrence, Ava Lazzareschi, Cole Lewis, Taylor Lex, Isabell Lezotte, Melissa Lincicum, Coleson Lincoln, Kaaren Lopez, Katherine Ludgate, Elysia Lugo, Anna Lund, Madelyn Lund, Alyssah Manriquez, Mark McDaniel, Lucia McGuire, Addison Meece, Brooke Meinholz, Zachary Meinholz, Rachel Meylor, Amanda Miller, Cory Moderow, Justin Montilla, Izabella Moore, Mara Myers, Daniel Nelson, Emma Nelson, Madeline Nelson, Samuel Newsom, Magnus Nicholas, Matthew Novotny, Richard O’Brien, Liam O’Donoghue, Nathan Odland, Madelyne Olsen, Ethan Olson, Elena Paul, Tessa Pauls, Caden Perry, Jay Pettey, Darya Pronina, Maxwell Raemsich, Kayla Rasmussen-Pullen, Cade Reddington, Jean Rochester, Will Roe, Scott Rolling, Evan Rynes, Zachary Samson, Ryan Schaubroeck, Austin Schmitt, Alexander Schweitzer, Mega Simon, Analiese Smull, Charles Steck, Parker Stedman, Nick Steenwinkel, Emma Steiert, Michael Stelpflug, Jay Stickney, Matthew Stimson, Noah Stitgen, Nicholas Summers, Chase Syverud, Mariana Thompson-Peters, Alice Thuot, Eliana Tranel, John Tucker, Katherine Tumarkin, Andrew Van Wie, Zachary Vinson, Annika Wahoske, Kenya Walsh, Sarah Walther, Tyler Westover, Kayne Whitney, Sophia Wilck, Andrew Wilson, Daisha Wooden, Jaxon Zibell, Daniel Ziegler, Michal Zylka.
The deadline to submit pictures is April 8. The Tribune will not be able to accept pictures afterwards.
