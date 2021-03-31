Two new exhibits are slated for History Hall in the Waunakee Library: the Waunakee Fire Department’s history; and Waunakee’s and Westport’s histories that pertain to the past 50 years, from approximately 1971 to the present. Curator Judy Borke is seeking items and information for possible inclusion in the exhibit cases.
For the Fire Department, of particular interest are old uniforms and memorabilia reaching as far back as its organization in 1895. The exhibit on general local history will cover the subject since the village’s centennial celebration in 1971.
Unique items, little-known content material, and personal memories on both exhibit subjects may prove useful. Everything will be returned to lenders when the exhibits are taken down. Please contact Judy regarding artifacts or other input by April 25 at (608) 764-2063. Thank you.
