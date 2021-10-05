Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 13th Annual Girls on the Run Fall 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Waunakee Village Center. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire third- through eighth-grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running.
During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for the end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
The 5K run is the culminating experience for the Girls on the Run fall season. Over 200 volunteer coaches are supporting nearly 700 girls at 50 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin. Programming is taking place at schools and sites in Cross Plains, DeForest, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Monona, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
Jennifer Frank, Marketing Manager for SSM Health shares, “SSM Health is excited to provide support to the youth participants and volunteer coaches. With missions so closely aligned, we couldn't be prouder to work together inspiring healthier kids and communities.”
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin and their mission to help girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams. The Girls on the Run 5K presented by SSM Health is a family-friendly event. Early Bird registration is open through Oct. 24. The $30 registration fee includes an event t-shirt and finisher medal.
“We are so excited to be able to gather together again safely in celebration of all that our participants and their coaches have accomplished this season. Crossing the finish line gives participants a tangible sense of achievement and a framework for setting and achieving life goals," said Christine Benedict, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin. "It’s truly a spectacle of girl power.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Waunakee Village Center. Event day registration ($40) is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.