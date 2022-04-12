Waunakee Utilities has been recognized by the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) for safety and for reliability.
The utility earned a first-place Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2021 in the category for similar size utilities.
Some 318 utilities from across the country entered the annual APPA Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2021, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“Waunakee Utilities values safety above all else, and this safety culture permeates every aspect of our operations. Our employees deserve a lot of credit for embracing the safety culture at the utility,” said Tim Herlitzka, General Manager of the utility. “We all recognize the importance of going home to our families each day; this is what drives our commitment to safety.”
The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years.
Waunakee Utilities also earned national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021 from APPA, which represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the community powered,” said John McLain, Electric Superintendent at Waunakee Utilities.