DANE COUNTY HAS joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership of U.S. organizations increasing the use of green energy resources. Dane County is using nearly 21 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually, enough to power 45% of county-owned facilities.
STARTING MAY 24 through June 6, the Wisconsin State Patrol will join officers nationwide in the Click It or Ticket mobilization effort, with extra patrol to reinforce the safety message of buckling up.
DANE COUNTY Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died May 19 at age 62. Sup. Schwellenbach represented District 20, which includes parts of the City of Sun Prairie and surrounding towns and villages.
THE LAST WORD
Only the mediocre are always at their best.
-Jean Giraudoux