In cooperation with several organizations in the community, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection has published a Waunakee Social Services Directory. It includes listings and contacts for the nine social services organizations that are based in the community along with information about emergency services and faith communities.
“We hope that this community Social Services Directory will be helpful in learning about the many wonderful services that are available in the community,” said Lisa Humenik, executive director at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. “Whether residents are in need of assistance or looking for a place to get involved as a volunteer, the directory will provide them with a good overview of their options.”
The directory is available for downloading in both English and Spanish on the Programs and Services page of Neighborhood Connection’s website, www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org. To request a printed copy of the directory, area residents can call (608)849-5740 or send a message to wncteam@waunakeenc.org.