Dane County students can put their artistic talents to use for a new county conservation poster contest.
The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department announced the contest Friday, inviting students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts on conservation practices. Open to grades kindergarten through 12th, the contest is presented in partnership with the National Association of Conservation districts. It blends art and environmental education relating to annual environmental stewardship themes. The 2021-22 school year theme is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life.”
“We are excited to announce the first Conservation Awareness Poster Contest for area students to learn more about the importance of conservation, get creative, and possibly win a prize,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We look forward to seeing the students’ designs and the ways they’ll highlight the importance of our natural resources.”
Submissions will be evaluated in five different age divisions, and the top three posters in each category will receive prizes. Prizes include, first-place winners: $20; second-place winners: $15; and third-place winners: $10. First-place posters in each division will advance to an area competition with surrounding counties, where they will compete for further prizes and a chance to move onto the state and national level.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity to students in Dane County, providing them an opportunity to learn more about soil as a living ecosystem and vital natural resource,” said County Conservationist Amy Piaget. “It’s a great way for families, teachers, and community educators to encourage youth in both their creativity and knowledge of the natural world.”
Posters must be submitted to the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department by 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022. Educational materials and a full list of contest guidelines can be found online at lwrd.countyofdane.com/postercontest. Blank posters and entry forms will be made available to participants upon request.