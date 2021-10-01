Public Power communities across the county annually celebrate Public Power Week to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from its offerings. The celebration this year is Oct. 3-9. To recognize Public Power Week and appreciation of customers, the utility is lowering the costs of the Choose Renewable program.
One of Waunakee Utilities most popular programs, Choose Renewable, allows customers to purchase renewable energy blocks, ensuring their homes and businesses are powered by renewable energy such as solar, wind and biogas.
“We started the Choose Renewable program in response to customer demand for renewable energy options,” stated Tim Herlitzka, General Manager of Waunakee Utilities. “The best part of the program is that anybody can join. It’s a small fee, and even if you rent an apartment, you can power it with clean energy.”
Over the last several years, the price of renewable energy has come down and Waunakee Utilities is passing those savings on to customers. Effective immediately, each 300 kWh block of renewable energy will cost $2 per month, down from the $3 per month in the past. An average home can run on clean energy with the purchase of two to three blocks.
“We conducted a recent survey, and 81% of respondents stated one of their main reasons for being a part of the program was to use fewer fossil fuels. There are so many people in our local communities wanting to support renewable energy, and this program helps them do that at an affordable cost. This price drop is going to make the program accessible to even more people, and that’s a win for our local communities, renewable energy, and the climate,” stated Markie Bscherer, energy services manager at WPPI Energy and head of the Choose Renewable program.
Waunakee Utilities customers can sign up for the Choose Renewable Program during October and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a self-propelled electric lawnmower. Participants will receive one entry for each block purchased for new participants.
In addition, customers are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items to donate to the Waunakee Food Pantry. Customers will receive a free LED bulb (one per household, while supplies last) for doing this. Items can be dropped off during Waunakee Utilities’ normal business hours during the month of October.