The Dane County Board of Supervisors has voted to renew an agreement with the Waunakee School District, in which a county-funded social worker works from an office located inside Waunakee’s Heritage Elementary School.
The resolution, which was approved unanimously by the board at its meeting on June 18, was co-sponsored by county board member Tim Kiefer. Kiefer represents a district including both the village of Waunakee and part of the town of Westport.
“Having an office here in Waunakee provides access to services locally, here in our own community,” Kiefer said. “This office ensures that kids and families in Waunakee will have the support they need.”
The lease agreement provides office space for Dane County’s Joining Forces for Families Program. Although the JFF office is physically located at Heritage Elementary School, the office serves the entire Waunakee School District, as well as the DeForest School District.
Dane County social worker Kristel Tatus will be working at the Waunakee office. The social worker’s salary is paid for by Dane County. In addition, the county will be paying the school district $900 in annual rent for the office space.
According to information provided by the county’s Department of Human Services, JFF is “a voluntary, community-based, supportive service that helps families address their basic human needs. By quickly linking clients to resources, JFF often keeps families stable and deflects them away from costly formal system interventions.”
Waunakee School District President David Boetcher said he supports the JFF program having an office in Waunakee.
"The Waunakee School District supports this partnership between the school district and county human services," Boetcher said. "Our shared goal is to make sure that all of our students come to school ready to learn, and to support their success.”
Kiefer said that the lease renewal is part of the county’s commitment to reducing disparities and helping those in need.
“We need to help kids while they are in school, so that we can prevent bigger problems later on in life,” Kiefer said.
In the Waunakee School District, 350 students, or 8 percent of the enrollment, qualify for free or reduced-cost school lunch. While qualifying for free or reduced lunch is not a requirement for receiving services from the JFF program, this percentage is a widely used standard for how many students in a school district are low income.
