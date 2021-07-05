The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery of a Town of Vienna fireworks stand on July 4.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the robbery occurred at approximately 9:31 p.m. at the Shell Gas station parking lot on Hwy. V. The victims were working at the Cornellier stand when they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects, both described as males in their late teens or early 20s, according to the sheriff's report.
One was described as a white male wearing a white shirt, white face mask and dark baseball cap. The other was described as Black, wearing a black hoodie and a black surgical mask.
The suspects took cash and a victim's cell phone, and loaded the trunk of their vehicle with fireworks. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red or maroon Hyundai Sonata or similar make or model.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency tip line at (608) 255-2345 or the Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.