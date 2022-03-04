March 4 marks 24 years since one of Dane County’s most high-profile homicides, a case that still remains unsolved.
On March 4, 1998, residents of the village of Dane awoke to the news that Father Alfred J. Kunz was found murdered in the hallway of St. Michael School. Around 7 a.m. that day, a teacher arrived for work and discovered the body of Father Kunz in the hallway near his living quarters.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has and will continue to treat the homicide as an active investigation, according to a press release issued Friday. Detectives continue to work on the case, respond to tips as they come in and use any new technology to look at evidence, including advancements in DNA testing.
Investigators believe there is still the potential to bring Father Kunz’s murderer to justice. They will continue to look for that one piece of evidence and/or information that could lead to solving this decades-long mystery.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett stated, “I’m committed to the Sheriff’s Office continuing to work this investigation and will provide any resources we can to bring this case to justice.”
Anyone with information on this case which they have not already shared with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asked to call the tip line at (608) 284-6900.