The Town of Westport is changing refuse/recycling collectors starting Jan. 1, 2021. Advanced Disposal, now acquired by Waste Management, will no longer be doing the service in the town. Badgerland Disposal has been contracted to provide those services for 10 years starting Jan. 1.
This means Advanced Disposal carts need to be returned. Westport staff has been told by Waste Management personnel that these are estimated to be picked up Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2. Residents are asked to leave the empty carts out at the roadside for pick-up by 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Westport staff suggests that if you are normally a Thursday pick-up, please put your Advanced Disposal carts out on Thursday, Dec. 31, as usual for pick up and just leave the empty carts at the roadside. If you are normally a Friday pick-up please put your empty Advanced Disposal carts out by 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Residents should start using their Badgerland carts on Jan. 1. Due to the holiday schedule, if you are a Friday pick up, since New Year’s Day is a holiday, please put your Badgerland carts out by 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Specific information on Badgerland pick-up is available at the calendar on the Westport website located here:
https://www.townofwestport.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif6051/f/uploads/westport_2021_service_calendar_and_map.pdf
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Badgerland at (608) 580-0580 or email townservice@badgerlanddisposal.com.
