Waunakee lawns may seem a little longer than usual next month, but hopefully, pollinators will be grateful for the additional dandelions, clover and undisturbed habitat.
At its April 18 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board approved an exemption to its code of ordinances for the month of May. During the month, the village will not enforce the lawn-length ordinance as they would in other months.
The exemption stems from the village’s participation in a growing movement, dubbed "No Mow May," aimed at protecting pollinator habitat.
Waunakee resident Laura Lane spoke about No Mow May during the public comments section of the meeting.
“It’s a voluntary program where you encourage residents to do nothing in the month of May with your lawn, so simply just don’t mow it,” Lane said.
Lane said pollinators – bats, birds, bees and others – are in crisis, adding the United Nations has declared the decline in bee numbers “a global threat to food security.”
Habitat loss is partly why bee numbers are declining, she said, adding mowed lawns do not support pollinators and are often treated with harmful chemicals.
In Appleton, after No Mow May was adopted in 2020. A study revealed five times the number of pollinators in lawns left to grow as opposed to mowed lawns, Lane said.
Other communities throughout Dane County and the state are joining the initiative, including the Village of Shorewood Hills, Lane said.
Lane said homeowners can decide to mow their lawns every two or three weeks or just mow the front area while allowing the backyard to grow.
“Every little bit helps,” Lane said.
Brian Kleinmaier, village attorney, suggested homeowners be given a week or two grace period at the end of May to trim their lawns.
In other communities, where residents did not mow their lawn for a month, some have had to hire lawn care services because they were unable to trim them back themselves, Kleinmaier said.
“And some of those people came to the municipalities and expected the municipalities to pay that cost,” Kleinmaier said. “Obviously, the municipalities said no, it was your decision to not mow the grass.”
He added that village officials could possibly encounter a similar scenario. In other communities, residents were politely told they would have to pay for their own lawn care.
Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt emphasized that No Mow May is not mandatory, and the village will continue to mow athletic fields.
Trustee Erin Moran asked if the village would participate in No Mow May in any of its areas.
Public Works Director Bill Frederick said one area off Woodland Drive and a few other right-of-way locations have been considered.
“As long as we don’t blame others who don’t mow their lawns,” Trustee Phil Willems said.
Gift approved for Ho-Chunk Nation
In an effort to acknowledge the Ho-Chunk Nation's work in fostering a relationship with the village, the village board approved the commission of a gift.
The village administrator made the request, noting that as he and others in the community have learned more about the Ho-Chunk Nation, he found the giving of gifts holds a special significance.
“In recognition of the partnership and their willingness to provide their staff and leadership’s dedication to our work together, I’m requesting that the board authorize and commission an artwork piece that we would gift to the Ho-Chunk Nation,” Schmidt said.
The Create Waunakee fund has about $12,000, he added. Schmidt recommended the board commission local artists Tracy and John Grade of Glass Catfish Studio to create a stained glass piece inspired by a Ho-Chunk Nation project. This summer, Ho-Chunk Nation students plan to launch a dug-out canoe they are crafting under the leadership of Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Nation’s Cultural Resources Division manager, through the Yahara chain of lakes.
The cost of the commission would be $2,500, and it would be created in recognition of the launch, Schmidt said.