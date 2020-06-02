WaunaBoom was not the only event to be canceled; Tuesday morning, the WaunaFest Run organizers announced their decision to cancel that event this year, as well. The organizers sent this statement to the Tribune:
The WaunaFest Run is one of Waunakee’s most iconic summer traditions. For the first time in its 41-year history, it will not happen on the last Saturday of July as part of the annual WaunaFest Celebration weekend.
After thoughtful consideration, exploring all the options and polling the community, it is with heavy hearts that the race organizers from the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce have made the difficult decision to cancel their largest community fundraiser.
Chamber Officials made the call to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerns related to enforcing social distancing, protecting the health and safety of the staff, volunteers, participants and our broader community were at the forefront of this decision.
Chamber Executive Director Ellen Schaaf and Race Director Laurie Gerner look forward with hope and optimism to 2021 and thank the community for your continued support.
Next year the Village of Waunakee will celebrate its 150th Anniversary! The Chamber and Village are already making plans on incorporating this important milestone into many events throughout the Village.
For complete information please visit the Waunafestrun.com website
