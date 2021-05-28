A year after racial incident, transformative justice completed

One year ago, on Memorial Day weekend, as the United States was reeling from the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis a week earlier, an incident woke up the Waunakee community.
The Gavinski family was one of many who, at half past midnight May 25, heard young men chanting a racial slur from a passing car. It prompted a family discussion, Connie Gavinski said. The next morning, her daughter showed her a video one of the men shared on social media. It emerged on other social media sites, and for some residents, the image of the students shouting the N-word was the first blatant expression of racial hate they’d witnessed in their community.
Since then many residents have examined racism in Facebook groups or book studies. They organized a Peace Walk in November, and a community learning project with more than 100 residents examining racism has just concluded.
The Waunakee Village Board also passed a resolution condemning racial violence, and more diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are underway.
The May 25, 2020, incident also led one of the young men in that car to begin his own transformative journey. Kael Spann faced a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge from that night. He could have paid a $1,000 fine or done jail time. Instead, the 18-year-old opted to complete the Dane County Community Restorative Court (CRC).
CRC
To do so, Spann needed the victim’s permission. She would be part of a restorative justice circle composed of “peacemakers” who are trained to lead the process, victims and residents.
The victim in this case was Gavinski, who reported the crime to police. As a white woman, the hate was not directed at her specifically, yet she and her family felt harmed by it. According to the criminal complaint from the incident, she told police at the time she felt “unsettled knowing those types of things were happening in town.”
Rather than seeing Spann just pay a fine or do jail time, Gavinski wanted justice to include restitution and healing.
The Dane County Community Restorative Court is an alternative program for 17- to 25-year-olds with misdemeanor offenses or municipal citations. It requires the person who has committed the offense to restore what has been taken or harmed.
Stephanie Marino, a social worker in the program, noted that the process requires courage on the part of the victim and those referred to as “respondents” rather than “offenders.”
“They’re coming together in a circle process and having a real conversation about the impact of the offense,” Marino said. “The respondent is sitting across from the people they’ve harmed, and they need to provide an explanation. And the victim shares what their experience is like and how it has affected them.”
The Justice Circle
At the onset, Spann had a 2 ½-hour conversation with the justice circle about what he would need to do to complete the program “and basically how we could fix something this bad,” he said.
That included attending the Peace Walk in November, reading “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo, and writing a reflective paper. He also talked about the incident and the book with members of the circle.
“So You Want to Talk About Race” is told from the perspective of a Black girl in an affluent white community, Spann said.
“She would get on the bus, and all the kids would be yelling the N-word at her,” Spann said. “I couldn’t even imagine.”
The book allowed Spann to understand “how that would feel if that was me. That’s not a good feeling at all,” he said. “It’s disturbing that people are treated that way because of their skin color.”
In addition to Gavinski and Marino, the circle included Waunakee resident Joel Lewis, who works in the Dane County Deferred Prosecution Program and had just trained as a peacemaker with CRC.
Lewis, who is Black, recalled a friend sending him the video of Spann and the others the following morning.
“They were actually shocked it happened,” he said. “I continue to deal with racism. That type of racism has always been in my life in some form.”
Spann’s justice circle brought healing, Lewis said.
“For me, the healing part is talking to the individuals, letting them know how that has impacted so many people they don’t even know,” he added.
“Being able to see, from the beginning to the end, the transformation -- it’s just very powerful. You give the defendant a voice, you give the victim a voice -- or victims,” Lewis said. “Everyone who was part of it just felt the energy as we were going through it. And it was a good thing.”
Other members of circle included: Teresa Tellez-Giron: Bilingual/ Bicultural CRC Program Leader; Ron Johnson: Retired CRC Coordinator; Maddy Brown: Peacemaker; and Shelley Justiliano: Victim Support Advocate.
The respondent
Spann listened to those in the circle talk about how his actions affected them.
“It was hard for me to sit there and listen to what they were having to say because I was in the wrong. In the group… they’re coming to talk to someone, and that someone was me, and I had messed up,” Spann said.
Gavinski added that members talked about their own experiences and what racism meant to them. At times, the discussions were painful and emotional, she said, and Spann chose a much harder path than simply paying a fine.
“I cried in that group,” Spann added.
Marino, the social worker with CRC, noted that justice circles regarding racism are extremely powerful, Marino said.
“Race is the hardest conversation and most necessary conversation we need to be having now,” she said.
That night
Spann’s final step to complete the Community Restorative Court is this article in the Waunakee Tribune about that night. The circle agreed that he should express his remorse. Spann was asked to describe that night.
He said the Waunakee students were all at the same party, and one ended up giving Spann and the other two a ride home. Spann was high at the time, not “in his right mind,” and heard others in the car yelling the racial slur.
Spann said he and another student in the car were talking to each other at the time. But he agrees he should have interrupted his peers’ behavior.
“I am just looking to tell people I was in the wrong, and I one-hundred percent regret not saying something and telling them both to shut the hell up,” he said.
Since then, he has interrupted racist behavior. He described confronting a former boss who disrespected a Latinx co-worker. Spann lost his job afterwards.
Last year, after the charges were filed against Spann and the others, the Tribune printed a story from the criminal complaint that included the names of those charged, including Spann’s.
“All my teammates, their parents saw that. That was such a big deal to me, and when I looked at it, I was 100 percent game for doing the group,” he said, referring to the Community Restorative Court. “Knowing I was in the wrong before, I gained something out of fixing it. Because I learned more than I knew before,” Spann said.
While many in Waunakee would prefer to forget the May 25 racial incident, most agree it brought a welcome change and for that reason may be best remembered.
“Our community does not want to get that label as racist,” Lewis said. “I do have to say it is something that has triggered so many positive things and put so many things in motion. It opened up a lot of eyes. I think it opened up a lot of doors as well.”