Volunteerism: One stitch at a time, a talented quilter gives back

Any day in the Waunakee area, you are sure to find a volunteer helping the community, whether by caring for landscaping at local parks, coaching a soccer game or delivering meals to older adults through the Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Each year, the Waunakee Tribune highlights the work of Waunakee-area volunteers in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, along area service organizations. Their service often inspires others to volunteer to make a difference in their communities.
For Jean Hensen of Jean’s Quilts, along with friends, sewing blankets and quilts for local organizations is a labor of love. She, with her “fabric friends,” have donated more than 850 quilts to veterans at the VA Hospital, a project the Waunakee American Legion and its Auxiliary Unit help support. She describes the work as putting her talent to use.
“At the end of my life when I stand before God, I want to be able to say. ‘I’ve used all the talent and resources you gave me.’ And I hope that doesn’t come sooner than later,” she said.
Hensen discovered the extent of her quilting talent in the 1980s, when she and a friend took a class at MATC. Hensen’s aunt quilted, and she had learned from her. Hensen’s friend dropped the class after three sessions, but the instructor told Hensen that she should start teaching. So she did, later opening and then expanding her home business.
Along the way, a community of quilters has formed, whom Hensen refers to as her “fabric friends.” They turn to Hensen for advice about fabrics and purchase needed materials.
Hensen and the sewing group also create blankets for Project Linus which gives them to infants and children in area hospitals. The Waunakee Rotary Club has financially donated to these efforts.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jean’s Quilts closed. But, the timing was actually good, she said. Hensen now has fluid leaking into her spinal cord, damaging it and causing numbness and pain. It is the result of several back surgeries. Closing the shop temporarily offered Hensen time to reflect on what she could do for community.
Now Henson is a mission to sew until she no longer can. She began sewing facemasks for the Waunakee Legion members, so they would have a uniform style to wear, and other organizations.
She also made more than 30 U.S. flag-style mug rugs, or coasters, for Legion members, and three large patriotic wall hangings that to raffle or auction off.
Henson also sewed quilts for the Waunakee Senior Center, and she’s encouraged her former students to get sewing, too, and organizations to let her know what else her quilts can benefit them.
Volunteering to help veterans is dear to her. Her father served in World War II, and her husband, Butch, was in the Army reserves.
Hensen has received thank you notes from families of hospitalized children who have received blankets through Project Linus. Once, when the VA Hospital requested she deliver the quilts personally, she saw first-hand the impact her donations have on veterans – some who are now homeless or suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
As she gave them the quilts, the veterans looked for a price tag and were amazed they were free. She told them, “It’s for your wheelchair or on your bed to give back to you for your service to the country.”
Hensen recalled one elderly gentleman had been told he would have to go to a nursing home.
“So we bring the quilt into the room, and he’s looking at it, and he says, ‘You know, no one ever gave me anything for my service,” she said.
He noted the quilt would look good on his new bed, bringing Hensen to tears, along with the former Waunakee Tribune photographer who documented the moment for the newspaper in 2010.
With the numbness in her leg, Hensen has had to adapt. First learning to use her left foot on a sewing machine pedal, she taught herself to drive using her left foot to accelerate and break.
When she can no longer quilt, she can sew by hand on projects, such as the edges of quilts.
Her fabric friends are still part of her life.
“They’re still out there. They stop for questions and help with projects,” Hensen said.
