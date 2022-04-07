Waunakee series focuses on drug prevention, wellness

Every April, prior to high school prom and graduation, high school programs remind students to make safe choices as they celebrate the milestones.
This year, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition has planned a series of programs to include speakers for students and their parents. The idea is to involve the whole community, according to Michelle McGrath, the coalition’s coordinator.
“I think so often, especially us as adults, we think when kids have a problem, it’s the school district’s problem,” McGrath said. “But it’s really a community concern. It’s important we learn these strategies so we are healthy and resilient as a community.”
Three programs will be offered with speakers followed by Drug Take Back Day at the end of the month.
The first will feature two speakers – Charles Tubbs and Michelle Kullmann – whose children died of fentanyl poisoning. Both share their stories, along with strategies for keeping youth safe. Joining them will be Jessia Moehn, Waunakee High School drug alcohol and drug awareness coordinator, who will talk about prevention strategies. Titled, “The Crisis Killing Our Youth and Strategies to Keep Them Safe,” the program will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library.
On April 20, Tei Street will visit Waunakee to work with students and speak to the community that evening. In addition to middle school and high school assemblies, the motivational speaker will provide leadership training to 30 to 40 high school students who can then provide the same training to eighth-graders at the Middle School.
On the evening of April 20, Street will present “Life By Design,” sharing statistics about drug use among young people and what parents can do if they suspect their child is using. She will also talk about the importance of self-esteem, positive decision-making and getting out of life what you put into it. That program will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center.
“She is funny and inspiring,” McGrath said. “I think everyone is going to like her.”
The final event of the speaker series, ”Healthy Mind. Healthy Hearts. Healthy Bodies,” will feature Kim Flood, a certified heart math trainer, John Weiss, counselor at Waunakee Psychotherapy Center, and Candi Frazier from The Family Holistic. Flood will share strategies for lowering stress and anxiety, and Weiss will talk about the importance of emotional health. Frazier will talk about nutrition. That program will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library.
The month ends with National Drug Take Back Day at the Waunakee Police Department, where community members can drop off any unused over-the-counter or prescription medication. It will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30. Free drug lock-boxes will be available, along with refrigerator locks.
To learn more about the programs and the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition, visit waunakeecares.org.